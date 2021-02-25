BY RUSS RAGAN
Okay, here we go with another wild world of sports and yes some of it is wild! We have a sporting event for eight hours due to sun? This weekend was the opener for college football part two. In somewhat normal news, the Braves find potentially good bench help.
I haven’t paid much attention ever in my life and none since the Flames left Atlanta, but Saturday did get my attention. The National Hockey League usually plays a couple of outdoor games during the season. This year’s games were played at Lake Tahoe. Saturday’s game had a 2:00 p.m. local start. The game made it through one period before league officials suspended the game due to too much sun. Yes, the ice was melting! So the game was postponed until 9:00 p.m. local time. That is an all-time first for me.
Now it is time for some February football. Yes, college football part two started this weekend. The featured game you may ask? It’s Jackson State and Edwards Waters without question. Jackson State is now coached by the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) Deion Sanders. Yes, prime time is the head man and he lead his team to a 53-0 blowout win. It was obvious that the secondary was really good in the game. It looks like Deion is getting Jackson State ready to play in “Prime Time”.
The Braves bench was a known weakness coming into the season. Sunday things maybe went in the right direction. The team signed former Arizona Diamond Back third baseman Jake Lamb to a one year deal. He hit 30 homers in 2017 and he was an all-star. Injuries were a big problem in 2018 and 2019. He came off the bench for Oakland in 2020. He was pretty good in a limited role with three homes in 45 at bats. It would be great if he could be a strong left handed bat off the bench and play some third base.
He joins another former all-star in Jason Kipnis that hopefully will make the team. Kipnis played last year with the Cubs after spending nine years with Cleveland.
Don’t look now, but the first Spring training game is this Saturday. The regular season opener is April 1, no fooling!