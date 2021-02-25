LUDOWIKA KRESS WHITTLE
Homemaker
Mrs. Ludowika Kress Whittle, age 89, of Cochran, formerly of Eastman, died Monday, February 22, 2021 at At Home Senior Living in Cochran.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Reverend Wayne McDaniel officiating.
ROSE LEE JOLLEY
Eastman Native
Mrs. Rose Lee Jolley, age 58, of Eastman, died Thursday, February 11, 2021. Graveside services were held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Annis Church Cemetery in Eastman with Pastor George Fluellen officiating.