Deputies, police make arrests

Admin
Wednesday, February 24. 2021
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of February 16 through February 22, 2021.

Charlie Baisden, age 40, of Stone Mountain, was a hold from DOC.

Michael Davis Carrigg, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery and disorderly conduct.

Hadrian Crichlow, age 40, of Stone Mountain, was a hold from DOC.

Keith Curtis, age 31, of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.

William Mahon Helton, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation, possession and use of drug related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.

Joseph Brandon Black, age 44, of Delason, New York, was arrested for failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana-possess less than one ounce and DUI-driving under the influence of drugs.

Marci Leann Courson, age 30, of Milan, was a walk in for contempt of court.

Tatiana Crichlow, age 28, of Stone Mountain, was a hold for DOC.

Randy Faye Floyd, age 33, of Cochran, was arrested for driving while license suspended of revoked, no insurance and obscured or missing license plate.

James Ray Hon, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault.

Ricky Tremayne Knighten, age 33, of Cuthbert, was arrested for expired or no license plate or decal, suspended license, no insurance, speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits) and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.

Jordan Rollins, age 25, of Chauncey, aggravated assault, aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engage duty (felony), aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engage duty (felony), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies and receipt, possession or transfer or firearm by convicted felon or repeat offender.

Gary Tyron Tobler, age 35, of Lumber City, being housed for Telfair County.

Daniel Walker, age 18, of Lyons, was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property-felony.

Shanikqua Janay Morgan, age 32, of McRae-Helena, was transported on probation violation.

Daniel Ruben Smith, age 51, of Ivey, was transported on probation violation.

John David Ussery, age 47, of Milan, was arrested for cruelty to children-allow child to witness felony/battery/family violence, simple battery, public drunkenness and deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1499 (misdemeanor).

The Eastman Police Department made the following arrests the week of February 15 through February 23, 2021.

Jordan Rollins, age 24, of Chauncey, was arrested for aggravated assault-gun, firearms: possession during a crime and firearms: possession by a convicted felon.

Andrea Roland, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking less than $500.

Stephen Nicley, age 24, of Milan, was arrested for damage to property-private second degree.

Michelle Warren, age 26, of Eastman, was arrested for license-driving while suspended or revoked and noise violation (loud music from vehicle).

Joseph Black, age 44, of New York, was arrested for DUI-drugs less safe, possession of ounce or less of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects and failure to maintain lane.
