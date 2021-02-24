The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests the week of February 16 through February 22, 2021.
Charlie Baisden, age 40, of Stone Mountain, was a hold from DOC.
Michael Davis Carrigg, age 41, of Eastman, was arrested for simple battery and disorderly conduct.
Hadrian Crichlow, age 40, of Stone Mountain, was a hold from DOC.
Keith Curtis, age 31, of Milan, was arrested for probation violation.
William Mahon Helton, age 30, of Eastman, was arrested for probation violation, possession and use of drug related objects and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
Joseph Brandon Black, age 44, of Delason, New York, was arrested for failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana-possess less than one ounce and DUI-driving under the influence of drugs.
Marci Leann Courson, age 30, of Milan, was a walk in for contempt of court.
Tatiana Crichlow, age 28, of Stone Mountain, was a hold for DOC.
Randy Faye Floyd, age 33, of Cochran, was arrested for driving while license suspended of revoked, no insurance and obscured or missing license plate.
James Ray Hon, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for aggravated assault.
Ricky Tremayne Knighten, age 33, of Cuthbert, was arrested for expired or no license plate or decal, suspended license, no insurance, speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits) and giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
Deputies, police make arrests
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)