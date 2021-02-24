Rush Limbaugh. The Greatest. R.I.P.
Rush said he was fired eight times but stayed with it and landed on his feet big time. He changed an entire industry, was hated by liberals and everyone who knew him would tell you he was the nicest guy imaginable.
Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas), now retired, has a great comment on the Trump impeachment hoax. All should hear it – it’s the best I’ve heard on the subject. Call his info line toll-free at 1-888-322-1414. He always kept us informed. I’m glad I voted for him for president in 1988, 2008 primary and 2012 primary. He draws zero Congressional retirement also, same for Howard Coble (R-N.C.), now deceased. Both said they would not take a government pension and kept their word. Both deserved their pensions too.
Gus Malzahn gets fired at Auburn, gets a $21.45 million buyout, takes head football coaching job at Central Florida, big bucks there also, a nice double dip. I quit going to college football games years back. Always get a generous buyout clause; Gus did. He will have a few extra coins in his pocket too, since Florida has no state income tax – better weather too. I’m thinking of heading there also. The Auburn job worked out well for Tommy Tuberville, now in the U.S. Senate.
“John Kerry as climate czar? Only Democrats could pick a guy with 6 houses, 12 cars, 2 yachts and a private jet to tell you that YOU should take the bus to stop pollution.”
Rico on TheoSpark.net
Nikitas3.com says “Adult white men are being called every name in the book and are being marginalized in the media. This is why the left hates President Trump – because he is a successful white man who is also a conservative.”
“GOP is Trump’s Party so get over it, RINOs.”
Nikitas3.com
Of course GOP could often stand for Generally Obtuse Party. Trump and some others are trying to save us from ourselves. I can’t think of a Democrat I’d vote for since Dr. Larry McDonald, a great American and obviously the best Democrat of modern times. He had zippo to do with the national Democrat party of course and was murdered by the Soviet Union in 1983. He had the most conservative voting record of any Congressman of either party at the time.
Rush Limbaugh, The Greatest
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)