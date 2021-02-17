Congratulations to the Dodge Indians competition cheer team who brought home a state championship in the AA classification.
This is the first state championship title for the cheer team in Dodge County history. The team travelled to the Macon Centerplex on Monday, February 15, 2021 and put on their best performance of the year. The team looked confident and had nothing but smiles throughout the routine.
The team had struggled all season with COVID restrictions. Due to quarantines, the girls were having to constantly change positions in the routines. The difficulties they faced throughout the season made them that much better under pressure situations.
With the full team being on the floor, the team looked at ease. Senior Madison Durden had this to say about their victory, “this is the best way I could have ended my cheer career. It’s amazing.” “I am so proud of these girls and the way they persevered.
They had It tough this year but never gave up”, stated head coach Tammie Lewis. The team placed a full 2 points ahead of the state runner up and inter region rival Bleckley County.
Congratulations to both teams on their memorable seasons.
Team members include seniors Madison Durden, Amy Elizade, Caroline Scarborough and juniors Morgan Parker, Ashlee Knowles and Kaylee Knowles . Under classmen include sophomores Amelia Godfrey, Ashlyn Grauberger, Kate Jones, Gracie Mann, Shelly Rogers and Camryn Vaughn.
Freshmen are Sara Beth Cadwell, Janay Davis, Georgia Hardy, Cali Martin, Taylor Rogers, Harmony Smith and Dezzi Thomas. The girls are coached by Tammie Lewis, Sheena Orange and Penny Thomas.
Dodge County cheer team wins state championship
