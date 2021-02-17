The big lie of January 6th is being used by the Democrats to get rid of a man they hate. He had nothing to do with the Capitol riots and encouraged peaceful protests from those who attended. We still do not have a believable explanation of Ashli babbitt’s murder. Can you guess what they are covering up? Don’t forget – many agitators infiltrated the mob, posing as Trump supporters.
I still think of the D.C. team as the Redskins. The Washington name is the offensive part that needed changing. Maybe it could now be called the District of Corruption Redskins.
“Because the state can no longer protect us from crime, it wants to take away from us the means of protecting ourselves. This is the logic of gun control.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Remember when it was a crime to be in the USA illegally? Maybe if you are a pre-Democrat (and all illegals are strong possibilities to turn left at the voting booth) they’re suddenly semi-legal.
I was surprised to see Nikitas3.com say he did not own a television set and hasn’t for ten years or so. He does a nice job of writing without one. It made me think – I get a lot more out of a computer (even though I can barely operate one) than I get from television. Nikitas3.com is a must read for me each day.
Have you heard of Mikhail Igor Peschkowski? He changed his name to Mike Nichols (1931-2014) for some odd reason, and, according to Wikipedia “American film and theater director, producer, actor and comedian.”
How about famous pro football player and coach Michael Dyczko? He became known as Mike Ditka.
Schools are being shut down in Chicago but the parents are still paying taxes to have their kids taught. Teachers are still getting paid, of course.
“It’s a big club and you ain’t in it.”
George Carlin
What percentage of oil pipeline workers voted for Joe “the big guy” Biden for president? I’ll bet half or more did so. Following the union’s political advice is usually a bad idea.
One of the all-time crazy quotes: “I am scared that if Ronald Reagan gets into office, we are going to see more of the Ku Klux Klan and a resurgence of the Nazi Party.”
Coretta Scott King 1980
“Life was pretty good in Minnesota in 1973, at least during the four months when it didn’t snow.”
Steve Sailer on VDare.com 7-5-20
“A half century ago, Americans debated whether we could afford to be the world’s policeman in Eurasia. Today, Americans wonder whether we can afford to be the world’s policeman in the Twin Cities.”
Steve Sailer on Unz.com 7-5-20
“Washington didn’t change my father. My father changed Washington.”
Ivanka Trump
Jon Tester, liberal Democrat U.S. Senator from “conservative” Montana keeps getting elected with less than 50 percent of the vote by the help from the hapless Libertarian / losertarian party and its one or two percent of the vote. Montana does not have a runoff system. They should adopt one and they would be rid of this loser. Or maybe the LP could stay out of the next election. How about both.
Bumper sticker of the day: I speak fluent SARCASM.
