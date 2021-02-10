CLASSIFIEDS

400
EMPLOYMENT
Dodge/Wilcox E-911 located at 5417 Oak St. Eastman, Georgia is now accepting applications for a Dispatcher position. Please contact us at 478-374-9111.
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478)285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Call 478-231-8176.
700
EQUIPMENT FOR SALE
CANNON IMAGE RUNNER 2200. Two paper cassette, up to legal size. Actual meter count 261457. No warranty. Sold as is. $300.00. Must pick up. Call 478-934-6047.
710
FOR SALE
AUBURN MERCHANDISE: Car tag, $10.00; plate cover, $5.00; pajama pants size large, $5.00; Real-Tree camouflage shirt size large, $10.00; hoodie size large, $15.00; collegiate lined zip up coat (has tags-never worn), $40.00; two caps (one orange, one camouflage), $5.00 each; official Tiger hand fan, $2.00; tumbler, $5.00. Will sell all items for $75.00 or as individually priced. Call 478-934-6047.
800
AUTOMOTIVE
2000 CORVETTE CONVERTIBLE. Red with black top, six-speed manual, less than 48,000 original miles, new tires, spoiler, ride control, Corsa exhaust, AM/FM CD player with 12 disc changer and heads up display. $18K. Please call 478-231-6038.
810
MOTORCYCLES
ONE OWNER 2014 HONDA SHADOW 750. Only 4,100 miles. Asking $3,500.00. Call 478-285-1368.
920
UNIT SALES
AFFORDABLE STORAGE UNIT SALE
The contents of the following units will be sold or disposed of on or after February 19, 2021.
Angela Mack, 130pBrandon Snelgrove, 70s and 71s; Cindy Hayes, 63p; Dillard Pittman, 72c; Dorothy Wilcox, 134p; Dwayne Thompson, 31 and 42p; Gail Rhodes Walls, 77p; Jackie Butler, 45s and 67s; Jazzmine Johnson, 84c; Jeff Black, 101p; Jessica Lynn Oxley, 3c; Lyndsey Loyd, 108p; Mamie Mincey, 128p; Marcia Brown, 64s; Marjorie Garrison, 20c; MedCross, 110c; Michael Patterson, 97c; Precious McRae, 35s; Sanford Mark Miller, 72s; Sheila Wilcox, 10i; Sheronda Chacon, 48s; Stacy Oxley, 54c; Tamey NeSmith, 12p and Tonya Watson, 38s.
The office of AFFORDABLE STORAGE is located inside Eugene Smith Jewelers, Inc. in Eastman.
CLASSIFIEDS
