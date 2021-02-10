Dodge County Wrestlers compete in tournament,
senior Joah Gay wins his third area championship
By coach JD Carter
The Dodge County High School wrestling team traveled to Adel this past Thursday to participate in the Area 1 AA Championship. The team brought eight wrestlers to the tournament, six of whom advanced to the area finals and two who advanced to the consolation finals.
Senior Joah Gay entered his final area tournament looking for his third title in three years. Gay won it at 182 pounds his sophomore year and 195 pounds his junior year. He entered the tournament as the number one seed and proved to everyone why he is a state contender as he separated himself from the rest of the competition by beating his semi-final opponent from Jeff Davis by pin in the second pin, after racking up a pile of points, and then beating Berrien's 182 pound wrestler by a major decision in the finals to win his third area championship.
At 113 pounds, Dayvion Huttoe, who was seated second at the tournament, defeated his opponent from Berrien in the semifinals 8-2 to earn him a chance at a second area title in two years. Huttoe fell behind early in the finals, and despite storming back at the end of the match, he fell short, losing by a score of 9-7.
In the 126-pound weight class, Blaine Pritchett earned the number 1 seed for the tournament. He faced a tough Cook County wrestler in the semi-finals but was able to mercy rule him (earning a 15-point advantage) before the match was over to advance to the finals. In the finals, Pritchett faced a wrestler from Jeff Davis. This was a rematch from the Sweet Onion tournament back in January, a match that Pritchett won. The match was even, until his opponent was able to get the upper hand to win the match, putting him into the area runner-up spot.
Senior Joseph White wrestled in the 160-pound weight class where his accomplishments this season earned him the number one seed for the tournament, and he lived up to the seeding by defeating a Bacon County 160-pound wrestler in the semifinals before dismantling a Cook County wrestler by pin in the finals. White has now finished as an area champion and area runner-up (2020).
Second year wrestler Jonathan Grayer filled the 170 pound weight class where his hard work paid off earning him the number two seed in the area tournament. Grayer pinned his opponent from Jeff Davis in the first period to earn the right to face number one seed from Cook County in the finals. He has lost three times this year to his final’s opponent. Grayer punished his opponent in the finals and beat him 15-7 earning bonus points for the team and an area championship for himself.
Heavyweight Landynn Powers entered the tournament as the number one seed and looked to continue his winning ways in his short career as a wrestler. Powers defeated a very tough Berrien heavyweight in the semi-finals before meeting up with the Cook heavyweight in the finals. He pinned the Cook wrestler in the second period to put an exclamation mark on his tournament to win his first area title in just his second year of wrestling.
Jansen Kilgore and Grant Roland both fought to the bitter end but fell short to qualify for state as they both finished fourth in their respective weight classes. The wrestlers finishing in the top three at area will advance to state tournament on Tuesday, February 9.