BY RUSS RAGAN
The last few years, the Super Bowl has lived up to the hype, this year, that didn’t happen. Brady won his 7th and the Chiefs looked horrible in every way. Since it’s almost time for Spring Training, the Braves made their big move. They brought back Marcell Ozuna with a four year 65 million dollar deal, which is a bargain for the Braves.
I have to admit; I was really looking forward to this years Super Bowl. It was a battle between Mahomes and the great offense and the old man 43 year old Tom Brady going for his seventh championship. I though the Chiefs would win a shutout but it never naturalized. The Chiefs self-destructed in the first half. They had 95 yards in penalties, a new super bowl record for any half. The turning point in this one came late in the first half. The Chiefs kicked a field goal with a minute to go in the half for a 14-6 game. Then, they made what I feel was their fatal mistake. They had to get the ball back to score. They started using timeouts, which forced Brady to throw. A 62-yard pass interference call set up a third Brady touchdown pass and that really finished up Kansas City. That made it 21-6 at the half. Mahomes ran for his life the second half. He was only sacked three times but he was scrambling throughout the game. For everyone, the Chiefs are favorites to win Super Bowl 56 with 11-2 odds, the Bucs are 11-1. The Falcons are 60-1 to win it all.
Finally, there is some news out of the Braves camp. It started Friday as word of Marcell Ozuna signing was surfacing. Late Friday it was a done deal as the heavy hitting right-hander agreed to a four year, 65 million dollar deal. It does have a team option for a fifth year. The only downside is Ozuna will probably have to play defense at least for this year. He is not good in the outfield and that may be an understatement. He was fabulous in the short 2020 season. He hit .338 with 18 homers and 60 RBI’s. Hopefully, the designated hitter will be back for the 2022 season. Either way, this was a must deal for the team. For what it’s worth, the Braves were in on Colorado Rockies third baseman, Nolan Arenodo. He eventually went to the Cardinals for prospects. There was Kris Bryant talks with the Braves. Depending on the prospects wanted, a deal may not be impossible. There is still clean up work for the 2021 season. They need some bullpen pieces. Greene and Melancon are both free agents and are both unsigned. They could also use a utility infielder, as Cubberson is gone. The next big move will be the re-signing of 2020 MVP Freddie Freeman. I expect the talks to be short. Everyone is projecting a new long-term deal before the end of Spring Training.