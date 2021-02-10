OBITUARIES

Nuvel Douglas
Former Substitute Teacher
Nuvel Douglas, age 93, of Eastman died Monday, February 8, 2021 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Reverend Daniel Cook and Reverend Chad Hendley officiating. The family requests social distancing and wearing masks. Mrs. Douglas will lie in state from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
ERNEST LEE JORDAN
Rentz Cabinet
Company Employee
Ernest Lee Jordan, age 62, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Burch’s Cemetery in Chester with Pastor Donald Way officiating.
DONNA J. MORRIS
Dodge County Board of Education Retired Employee
Donna J. Morris, age 61, of Eastman died Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Bay Springs Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Plainfield.
EVELYN MULLIS GRAHAM
Eugene Smith Jewelers Former Employee
Evelyn Mullis Graham, age 86, of Eastman, died Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 at Zebulon Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Daniel Cook officiating.
THOMAS MICHAEL TITO “MIKE” COSSETT
Cossett’s Flooring and Construction Owner
Thomas Michael Tito “Mike” Cossett age 44, of Eastman, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
HARLEE RAE STRICKLAND
Middle Georgia State University Student
Harlee Rae Strickland, age 20, of Eastman, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Dooly County.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Orphans Cemetery with Reverend Fred Parker officiating.
MACK ALTON MORGAN
Auto Body Repairman
Mack Alton Morgan, age 70, of Eastman, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at his residence.
Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Tim Morgan and Reverend Bucky Morgan officiating.
CLETUS JOHN MULLIS
Retired Robins Air Force Base
Cletus John Mullis, age 83, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at his residence.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
JACQUELINE STUCKEY MOORE
Former Dodge County Extension Home
Economist
Jacqueline Stuckey, age 95, died on January 30, 2021 in Hilton Head, South Carolina. A celebration of Jacqueline’s life will be held in the spring at the family farm in Chester.
ANTHONY JEROME FOREST
Chic King Employee
Anthony Jerome Forest, age 48, died Saturday, January 30, 2021.
Graveside services were held Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Cochran with Pastor Prince Dawson and Pastor James Brown officiating.
REED JARRETT EVERETT
Barrington Dairies Farm Employe
Reed Jarrett Everett, age 24, of Unadilla, died Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Medical Center-Navicent Health in Macon.
A celebration of his life was held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2020 on the family farm in Macon County.
GEORGE TERRY “PETEY” MOORE, JR.
Retired United States Postal Service
George Terry “Petey” Moore, Jr., age 52, of Eastman, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Dodge County Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Grenade and Reverend Frank Osborne officiating.
