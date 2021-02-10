Legals 02-10-21

1001
ADOPTIONS
GPN 01
NOTICE TO PUTATIVE
FATHER
IN RE: Petition of: ANTHONY WOODS
FOR ADOPTION OF: B.E.B
Adoption File No.: 21A-162
TO: PUTATIVE FATHER, CHRISTOPHER JOHN HARRIS
By order of the Court for service by publication dated the 25th day of January, 2021, you are hereby notified that on the 13th day of January, 2021, a Petition was filed in the Superior Court of Dodge County, seeking to terminate your parental rights in and to the above listed minor child. Said child born to biological mother, AMANDA L. WOODS, who currently resides in Eastman, Georgia 31023.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child, and will receive no further notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child unless you appear and show cause why your parental rights to the child sought to be placed for adoption should not be terminated and the adoption granted.
Be further advised that the Court has entered an Order setting a hearing on the Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and on the Petition for Adoption for the 25th day of March, 2021, at 9:00 O’Clock A.M., in the chambers of the Honorable HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, JR. before the Honorable HOWARD C. KAUFOLD, JR., Superior Court of Dodge County, Eastman, Georgia.
Be further advised that you will lose all rights to the child and will receive no further notice of nor be entitled to object to the adoption of said child, unless within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication notice you file (1) a petition to legitimate the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. §19-7-22 and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Court in which this Motion for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption is pending and with the counsel for Petitioners listed below.
This 25th day of January, 2021.
JOHN P. HARRINGTON
Attorney for Petitioner
Post Office Box 130
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3488
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, LAURENS COUNTY
All creditors of the Estate of MARTIN CARLOS BURCH, JR., deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned Executors of the Estate.
This 13th day of January, 2021.
MARTIN C. BURCH, III
Executor of the Estate of MARTIN CARLOS BURCH, JR.
c/o PENNY MANNING SNIPES
1006 Bellevue Avenue
Dublin, GA 31021
Attorney for Executor:
PENNY MANNING SNIPES, LLC
1006 Bellevue Avenue
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 272-4658
(478) 272-6012 (fax)
penny@pennysnipeslaw.com
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Alfred Charles Gay, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9370
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ALFRED CHARLES GAY are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 27th day of January, 2020.
BILLIE JEAN GAY,
Executor of the
Estate of ALFRED CHARLES GAY, Deceased
481 Airport Road
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of Norma S. Dykes,
Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9380
IN RE: ESTATE OF NORMA S. DYKES
All creditors of the Estate of NORMA S. DYKES are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 27th day of January, 2021.
TERESA L. MCCOOK,
Administrator with the Will
Annexed of the Estate of
NORMA S. DYKES, Deceased
TERESA L. MCCOOK
29 Orange Lane
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of WILLIS TALMADGE DOMINY, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9362
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIS TALMADGE DOMINY are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 27th day of January, 2020.
CHRISTOPHER TALMADGE DOMINY, Executor of the Estate of WILLIS TALMADGE
DOMINY, Deceased
CHRISTOPHER TALMADGE DOMINY
362 Morris Barlow Road
Eastman, GA 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of HERMAN C. RAGAN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 3rd day of February, 2021.
NEYSA J. RAGAN
5115 Forest Lake Road
Eastman, GA 31023
Administrator, Estate of
HERMAN C. RAGAN
DANIELS LAW LLC
Attorney for said
Executor/Estate
P. O. Box 4939
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-227-7331
1009
ELECTTION NOTICES
Gpn 09
NOTICE OF ELECTION
SALES AND USE TAX
REFERENDUM TO THE
QUALIFIED VOTERS OF DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that on March 16, 2021, an election will be held in Dodge County, Georgia, at which time there will be submitted to the qualified voters of Dodge County, Georgia for their determination the question of whether or not a one percent sales and use tax for educational purposes should be continued for a period of time not to exceed five years, beginning with the calendar quarter following the calendar quarter in which the sales and use tax for educational purposes presently in effect expires, and for the raising of not more than $14,000,000 for the purposes described below.
The ballots to be used at such referendum for the voters in the Dodge County School District shall have written or printed hereon substantially the following:
___ YES
___ NO Shall a special one percent sales and use tax for educational purposes continue to be imposed in Dodge County (such tax to be a continuation of the existing 1% sales and use tax and not an additional sales and use tax) for a period of time not to exceed five years, beginning with the calendar quarter following the calendar quarter in which the sales and use tax for educational purposes present in effect expires, and for the raising of not more than $14,000,000 to be distributed to the Dodge County School District with such taxes to be used for the following purposes:
(i) adding to, remodeling, renovating, modifying, furnishing, and equipping school buildings, classrooms, instructional and support space, and other facilities (including physical education/athletic facilities) at existing school district facilities; (ii) acquiring furnishings, equipment and fixtures for new and existing facilities district-wide including, but not limited to, technology equipment, safety and security equipment, signage, band instruments, and other furnishings; (iii) acquiring, constructing, and equipping new school facilities and other buildings and facilities useful and desirable thereto including, but not limited to, a new auditorium; (iv) acquiring and/or improving land for school district facilities; (v) acquiring books, digital resources, and other media for the school district; (vi) purchasing school buses or other vehicles; and (vii) payment of expenses incident to accomplishing the foregoing.
The voting polls will be open at 7:00 o’clock, A.M., and will close at 7:00 o’clock, P.M., on the said date fixed for the election, and the place for voting will be at the regular places for holding elections included in Dodge County. Those qualified to vote at the election shall be determined in all respects in accordance and in conformity with the laws of the State of Georgia.
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 21-2-224(b)(1), the registration deadline for taking applications from persons desiring to register to vote in this election will be at the close of business on the fifth Monday prior to the date of the special election (February 15, 2021), or if such Monday is a legal holiday, by the close of business on the following business day.
Those residents of Dodge County qualified to vote at such referendum shall be determined in all respects in accordance with the election laws of the State of Georgia.
/s/ JESSIE MINCEY Chairman,
Board of Education of Dodge County
/s/ AL MCCRANIE
Election Supervisor
Dodge County Board of
Elections
1010
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
gpn 10
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WYATT CHASE MAGLUILO,
Minor
ESTATE NO. 2021-TG-0161
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARK WAYNE CHANCE MAGLUILO,
Minor
ESTATE NO. 2021-TG-0162
NOTICE TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that SHEILA PAULINE WHITE and MARK WAYNE WHITE have filed a Petition seeking to be appointed temporary guardian of the above-named Minors.
All objections to the Petition to the appointment of a temporary guardian or the appointment of the Petitioner as temporary guardian, must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and be filed with this Court no later than fourteen (14) days after this notice is mailed, or ten (10) days after this notice is personally served upon you, or ten (10) days after the second publication of this notice if you are served by publication.
All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or Georgia probate court clerk and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees.
NOTE: If a natural guardian files a timely objection to the creation of the temporary guardianship, the Petition will be dismissed. If a natural guardian files an objection to the appointment of the Petitioner as guardian (s), or if a parent who is not a natural guardian files an objection to the Petition, a hearing on the matter shall be scheduled be held in the PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY; 643 PEARL BATES AVENUE; EASTMAN, GEORGIA on MARCH 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
If no objection is filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
By: ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: SOPHIA C. JONES
Civil Action File No. 21V-0003
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that SOPHIA C. JONES, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 2nd day of FEBRUARY, 2021, praying for a change in the name of SOPHIA CARIN JONES to SOPHIA CARIN SKIPPER JONES.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 2nd day of FEBRUARY, 2021.
SOPHIA C. JONES
Petitioner
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF TAMMY THOMPSON, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9375
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: SEE EXHIBIT “A” and to WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
CONNIE COPELAND has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of TAMMY THOMPSON deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before FEBRUARY 26, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on FEBRUARY 26, 2021. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
EXHIBIT “A”
KAY BARRON, SHIRLEY REGISTER, SHERYL HORNE, SARAH WALLIS, JIMMY HICKS, JACKIE BARNETT, THOMAS MELVIN THOMPSON, JOHNNY CALVIN THOMPSON, BETTY WALDROUP, DEENA RENEE JONES, BRAD ROBINSON, RICHIE SELPH AND CLAY SELPH
Gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MATTHEW STEVEN JOHNSON,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9376
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
SHARON MCDUFFIE JOHNSON has petitioned this Court to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of MATTHEW STEVEN JOHNSON deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before FEBRUARY 24, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge Probate Court of
Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OFLONNIE THOMAS PARKERSON, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9377
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
BRANDI HARDIN AND CINDY PARKERSON O’QUINN has petitioned to be appointed ADMINISTRATORS of the ESTATE of LONNIE THOMAS PARKERSON, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before February 25, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF JOHN JEFFERSON YAWN, JR., Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9378
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
TAMMIE LEWIS AND TONYA LEWIS has petitioned to be appointed ADMINISTRATORS of the ESTATE of JOHN JEFFERSON YAWN, JR., deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before February 25, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE, Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF SHERYL H. YAWN, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9379
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
TAMMIE LEWIS AND TONYA LEWIS has petitioned to be appointed ADMINISTRATORS of the ESTATE of SHERYL H. YAWN, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before February 25, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478-374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JUDY KAREN BOWEN TOMERLIN, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9369
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
RYAN KEITH DIX has petitioned for to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of JUDY KAREN BOWEN TOMERLIN, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before MARCH 12, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 2nd day of FEBRUARY 2021.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County, State of Georgia
Probate Court of Dodge County
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF SANDRA H. GRIMES, Deceased
Estate No.: P-21-9394
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
TO: All interested persons:
STEVEN J. GRIMES has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of SANDRA H. GRIMES, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. Section 53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before MARCH 10, 2021.
All pleadings/objections must be signed before a Notary Public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
s/AL MCCRANIE,
Probate Judge
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
JOSEPH I. MARCHANT, LLC
Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 4218
Eastman, Georgia 31023
Telephone No.: 478/374-1505
Email: josephimarchant@yahoo.com
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF JIMMY LEE KIRKLAND, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9387
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
STEPHANIE WATKINS KIRKLAND has petitioned for STEPHANIE WATKINS KIRKLAND to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of JIMMY LEE KIRKLAND deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before MARCH 12, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on MARCH 12, 2021. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
Gpn 20
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
BRUSHY CREEK ENTERPRISES, LLC,
CHAD T. HARRISON, and MELISSA G. HARRISON
Petitioners,
vs.
A TRACT OF LAND BEING KNOWN AS DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA TAX PARCEL NO. 60A 45, A/K/A 99 PINECREST DRIVE, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA 31023, and
As Their Respective Interest May Be or Appear:
JERRY W. FORDHAM, JASON ADAMS, ERIC ADAMS, UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, OR ADMINISTRATORS OF THE ESTATE OF CATHY F. HATCHER; GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE and UNKNOWN PARTIES WITH AN INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Respondents.
CIVIL ACTION NO. 20V-9031
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY
PUBLICATION
Pursuant to an Order for Service by Publication entered on January 19, 2021 in the above referenced case, Notice of Service by Publication, under O.C.G.A. §§ 23-3-65 and 9-11-4(f) is hereby made against the following:
1. UNKNOWN HEIRS, EXECUTORS, OR ADMINISTRATORS OF THE ESTATE OF CATHY F. HATCHER
TAKE NOTICE THAT BRUSHY CREEK ENTERPRISES, LLC, et al., filed, on NOVEMBER 12, 2020, in the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, a Petition to Quiet Title, in conjunction with the above referenced property. The above-named are hereby required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon Petitioner’s attorney, a response or answer within sixty (60) days of the date of the Order for Service by Publication.
The Defendant is to file any response or answer with the Clerk of the Superior Court of the above referenced Court, at the following address: CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY, 643 Pearl Bates Avenue, EASTMAN, GA 31023, with a copy to be sent to the Attorney for the Petitioners, whose name and address is BRITTON A. SMITH, 504 BEACHVIEW DR. STE. 3-D., ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA 31522.
This the 25th day of January, 2021.
RHETT WALKER Clerk,
Superior Court of
Dodge County, Georgia
Legals 02-10-21
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)