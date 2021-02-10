Random thoughts

Democrat politicians and their media pals won’t clean up their own house but constantly tell us how to behave, what we can and cannot do and say. Mitch McConnell knows how to play ball with the enemy in his inoffensive way. He offends Republicans instead, claiming mtg is a “cancer” on the party. Congresswoman Liz Cheney, a RINO Trump-hater, keeps her leadership role in the House in a 145 to 61 secret ballot (of course!) vote while they now focus on getting control of gutsy Marjorie Taylor Greene. Marjorie could teach her detractors a few things about acquiring a backbone. We need a fair shake, not a political shakedown and Slick Mitch McConnell is not your friend. Mitch was one of the Beltway Republicans calling on candidate Donald Trump to quit the race as he was winning every Republican primary in 2016. That’s Mitch McConnell in action.
Donald Trump has pre-empted the Screen Actors Guild by resigning, as they considered kicking him out. Good for him. Everyone seems to want to virtue signal, it seems.
“The GOP is Trump’s party, so get over it, RINOs.”
Nikitas3.com 3-2-21
“Frank talk (like Trump’s) is a relief after years of ‘stilted robotic artificiality.’”
Paul Nachman 6-23-18
The Democrat strategy is if you lose the election you try to criminalize the winners.
“Defining political dissent as a psychological problem is a Soviet trick.”
Jane Stannus on Spectator.us
I heard Brian Kilmeade say yesterday 2-3-21 that he didn’t know how liberal Democrat Jon Tester got reelected in red state Montana. I know how.
