OBITUARIES

MAY “SUSIE” WILKERSON HOWARD
Certified Nursing Assistant
May “Susie” Wilkerson Howard, age 68, of Chauncey, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, at Zion Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Chauncey with Sherwin Anderson and Reverend J.B. Carr officiating.
MILES ALBERT “BILL” REYNOLDS, JR.
Vietnam Veteran
Miles Albert “Bill” Reynolds, Jr., age 83 of Gresston, died on January 27, 2021.
No memorial service is planned. While the family appreciates the concern and prayers, they are asking for privacy at this time.
SHARLEEN WILLIAMS
Retired Civil Service
Sharleen Williams, age 69, of Rhine, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Tim Moorhouse officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Rusty Harper officiating.
Gwendolyn Flowers Stewart
Evangelist
Gwendolyn Flowers Stewart, age 67, of Macon, died Monday, January 25, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Kinsey Walker, Pastor Benjamin Clark, Jr., Pastor George Fluellen and Pastor Gregory Mann officiating.
CHARLES GLISSON
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Charles Glisson, age 59, of Eastman died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Fairview Park Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Reverend Arnold Rye and Reverend Al Acosta officiating.
ELOISE WOOTEN SIMMONS
New Bethlehem #4
Missionary Baptist Church Member
Eloise Wooten Simmons, age 83, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Centilla Baptist Church Cemetery in Helea with Pastor E. Neal Dixon officiating.
CLIFFORD ADAMS
International Long Shoreman
Clifford Adams, age 67, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Barney II Cemetery.
JURELL HORNE
Former McRae City Council Member
Jurell Horne, age 69, died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Pine Acres Cemetery in McRae with Pastor John Williams officiating.
