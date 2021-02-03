Dodge deputies confiscate drugs

Deputies respond to dumpster divers turns into drug arrests
On January 24, 2021 deputies responded to a call on Georgia Highway 87 South to the dumpster site where they were told three people were in the dumpsters diving in the trash.
Upon the deputy’s arrival they found Jimmy Paul of Eastman, age 54, Kelly Burnham of Chatsworth, age 40 and Shelly Allen of Chester, age 25, digging through trash dumpsters.
As the deputies conducted their field interviews they quickly realized that there was more going on than just some people going through dumpsters. As they spoke to the three, one of them threw something that struck one of the dumpsters making a loud noise and when the deputies went to see what had been thrown, they found an assortment of suspected drugs.
The suspected drugs found were over a half-ounce of suspected methamphetamine as well as five grams of suspected heroin, which is considered a trafficking amount and digital scales, baggies and syringes were also found.
A white male, with a Dodge County address, driving a Mazda Miata was arrested and will be charged with trafficking of illegal drugs (methamphetamine) as well as the vehicle being seized by the Sheriff’s Office.
Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson insists that his deputys stay vigilant at all times while on patrol and to seek out illegal activity, which ensures that the good citizens of Dodge County are protected and kept safe from drugs and drug dealers.
The sheriff urges citizens of Dodge County to report any activity that they think may be illegal or dangerous.
Criminal and drug hotline 478-559-1158.
