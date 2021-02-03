Open Borders Joe Biden – big surprise there: “It’s not like Biden snuck up on people with this. They knew what they were getting. Now Biden tells the pre-invaders, pre-Democrats to wait a bit longer.
Dr. Ron Paul’s toll-free message number is 1-888-322-1414.
Only 20% of white males voted for Biden says leftwing Democrat Congressman Steve Cohen of Tennessee. That’s another big reason Democrats want a replacement population to replace white folks.
COVID 19- ravaged NBA teams have trouble meeting the rules. They must have at least eight uniformed players to start each game.
Ilana Mercer has been banned by Facebook, another reason to check her out. ilanaMercer.com, also barelyablog.com. She’s one of the best, never in newspapers, apparently.
Beijing Biden says he will make climate change a top priority. He’d better hurry while he still remembers exactly how to do it. Shut down the oil and gas industries. Those who voted for this guy are big-time LOSERS!! How dare you do this to the rest of us.
“By revoking the Keystone Pipeline permit, Biden is destroying 11,000 jobs and roughly $2 billion in wages. Democrats couldn’t even get through Day1 without killing jobs for middle class Americans.”
Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Chairwoman
Colin Powell, media heartthrob and former “Republican” says he’s a longtime admirer of Joe Biden, raved about Biden’s honesty, said he’s known him for years, etc. That tells you something about Powell, doesn’t it. Remember the media love-in during the mid-1990s for a Powell potential presidential run? That told me right away how far left he was.
“I sometimes lie awake at night trying to think of something funny that Richard Nixon said.”
Lyn Nofziger former top aide to
Presidents Nixon and Reagan
Big surprise
