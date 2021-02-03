Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Well, one week after the swearing in of President Joe Biden, a pervert who enjoys grabbing unsuspecting women from behind and smelling their hair for his own strange neurotic pleasures, so called conservative Georgia voters who couldn’t get off their fat keisters out of the “Lazy Boys“ to vote, and ne’er do well malcontent, modern day betraying Judas republican politicians who are now cozying up to the democrats in their attempts to impeaching our beloved former President Donald Trump. Which by the way, is unconstitutional! President Trump is a private citizen now, and my degree is not in law, and even I know this. But I digress.
Although I refuse to listen, I understand that pervert Joe Biden acceptance speech called for unity with Donald Trump’s supporters. Let me see if my memory is firing on all cylinders. Four years ago, President Trump call for unity, but members of Biden’s party responded by boycotting his inauguration, I remember how Democrats used the country’s greatest law enforcement institution to investigate baseless criminal complaints; I remember Democrats impeached President Trump twice; I remember how House speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up President Trump’s beautiful State of the Union speech on national TV, Unity uh? Give me a king size break. Already in Mr. Biden’s first 7 days, he has single handedly completely decimated the good order of moral and discipline in our armed forces by executive fiat to end “transgender people” from serving in the armed forces. They can now thanks to Mr. Biden. If the dude wants to wear a bra, panties, and a dress one day, and the next day, wear boxer briefs, coat, and tie, then that’s perfectly fine in Biden’s military. But what about the poor guy in the fox hole with that certifiable lunatic? If you really think about it, nothing is out of the norm now with this country. This country openly endorses homosexual marriage, enthusiastically signed into law that allows a pervert to go into a woman’s bathroom to watch your wife, daughter, sister, or mom to pee. And we wonder why God is tarrying in bringing the same wrath as HE did to the stupid citizens of Sodom and Gomorrah?
What a sewer we call America today.
SGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F Ret
Letter to the editor
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)