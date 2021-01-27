1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SALLY GIDDENS DAVIS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 29th day of December 2020.
ALBERT L.W. DAVIS
P.O. Box 4774
Eastman, GA 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Re: James M. Knight
In the Probate Court of Dodge County, Georgia; P-20-9350
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES M. KNIGHT, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 29th day of December 2020.
JOHNNIE ROGERS KNIGHT
MICHAEL A. KNIGHT, SR.
121 Delacy Street
Eastman, GA 31023
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of KENNETH LAWRENCE ROGERS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 6th day of January 2021.
KENNETH F. ROGERS
Executor of the Estate of
KENNETH LAWRENCE
ROGERS
1056 Dublin Hwy.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, LAURENS COUNTY
All creditors of the Estate of MARTIN CARLOS BURCH, JR., deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned Executors of the Estate.
This 13th day of January, 2021.
MARTIN C. BURCH, III
Executor of the Estate of MARTIN CARLOS BURCH, JR.
c/o PENNY MANNING SNIPES
1006 Bellevue Avenue
Dublin, GA 31021
Attorney for Executor:
PENNY MANNING SNIPES, LLC
1006 Bellevue Avenue
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 272-4658
(478) 272-6012 (fax)
penny@pennysnipeslaw.com
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER CONTAINED IN SECURITY DEED
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF DODGE
Pursuant to a power of sale contained in a certain security deed executed by BESSIE SMITH and GEORGE O. SMITH, hereinafter referred to as GRANTOR, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as nominee for USA HOME LOANS, INC., Corporation recorded in Deed Book 615, beginning at page 110, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Superior Court of the aforesaid state and county, and by virtue of a default under the terms of said security deed, and the related note, the undersigned attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid GRANTOR (which attorney-in-fact is the present holder of said security deed and note secured thereby) will sell at the usual place of conducting Sheriff’s sales in said county within the legal hours of sale, to the highest bidder on the FIRST TUESDAY IN FEBRUARY 2021, all property described in said security deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT NO. 8 IN BLOCK “B” OF THE BACON HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION IN SAID CITY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY B.W. HARRELL ON AUGUST 29, 1959, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 307, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN, SAID LOT FRONTING 90’ ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF FOREST AVENUE AND EXTENDING IN A NORTHWEST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 120’ AND BEING LOCATED IN THE NORTH CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF FOREST AVENUE AND HARRISON STREET.
THE IMPROVEMENTS THEREON BEING COMMONLY KNOWN AS 5605 FOREST AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA. 31023.
BEING THE SAME LOT OR PARCEL OF GROUND WHICH BY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 25, 2008 AND RECORDED AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY IN DEED BOOK 600, PAGE 225 WAS GRANTED AND CONVEYED BY BESSIE SMITH, FORMERLY KNOWN AS BESSIE WESTBROOK, UNTO BESSIE SMITH AND GEORGE O. SMITH.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER, THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 5605 FOREST AVENUE, EASTMAN, GA 31023
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable); any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and all other matters of record superior to the said Security Deed. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
MIDFIRST BANK, through its division MIDLAND MORTGAGE is the entity with authority to negotiate, amend and modify the terms of the Note and Security Deed. MIDFIRST BANK, through its division MIDLAND MORTGAGE’S ADDRESS IS 999 N.W. GRAND BLVD., OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73118. MIDFIRST BANK, through its division MIDLAND MORTGAGE may be contacted by telephone at 1-800-552-3000.
TO THE BEST OF THE UNDERSIGNED’S KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS BELIEVED TO BE BESSIE SMITH AND GEORGE O. SMITH, OR TENANT(S).
MIDFIRST BANK,
as Transferee, Assignee, and Secured Creditor
As attorney-in-fact for the
aforesaid GRANTOR
CAMPBELL & BRANNON, LLC
Attorneys at Law
Glenridge Highlands II
5565 Glenridge Connector,
Suite 350
Atlanta, GA 30342
(770) 392-0041
20-6428
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING
AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW.
IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF TAMMY THOMPSON, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9375
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: SEE EXHIBIT “A” and to WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
CONNIE COPELAND has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of TAMMY THOMPSON deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before FEBRUARY 26, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on FEBRUARY 26, 2021. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
EXHIBIT “A”
KAY BARRON, SHIRLEY REGISTER, SHERYL HORNE, SARAH WALLIS, JIMMY HICKS, JACKIE BARNETT, THOMAS MELVIN THOMPSON, JOHNNY CALVIN THOMPSON, BETTY WALDROUP, DEENA RENEE JONES, BRAD ROBINSON, RICHIE SELPH AND CLAY SELPH
Gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MATTHEW STEVEN JOHNSON,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-21-9376
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
SHARON MCDUFFIE JOHNSON has petitioned this Court to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of MATTHEW STEVEN JOHNSON deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before FEBRUARY 24, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party.
Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL McCRANIE
Judge Probate Court of
Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775