110
REAL ESTATE FOR SALE
TWO ACRES OF WOODED LAND in Dodge County off of Hwy 341. Call 770-862-4403 for more information. Serious Inquiries Only.
600
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Please call 478-231-8176.
Heavenly House Cleaning. Expert on cleaning homes, offices, sheds right down to the smallest detail. Text 478-772-4104.
920
UNIT SALES
AFFORDABLE STORAGE UNIT SALE
The contents of the following units will be sold or disposed of on or after February 19, 2021.
Angela Mack, 130p; Arrod Chambers, 61c and 64c; Brandon Snelgrove, 70s and 71s; Cindy Hayes, 63p; Clarence Wrease, Jr., 25p; Dillard Pittman, 72c; Dorothy Wilcox, 134p; Dwayne Thompson, 31 and 42p; Gail Rhodes Walls, 77p; Galen O’Brien, 62c; Glenda Benyard, 75p and 122p; Gloria Rozier, 28c, 77c, 79c; Jackie Butler, 45s and 67s; Jazzmine Johnson, 84c; Jeff Black, 101p; Jessica Lynn Oxley, 3c; LaDon Toole, 23i; Larry Lawrence, 32i and 33i; Letha Hamilton, 50p; Lyndsey Loyd, 108p; Mamie Mincey, 128p; Marcia Brown, 64s; Marjorie Garrison, 20c; MedCross, 110c; Michael Patterson, 97c; Precious McRae, 35s; Sanford Mark Miller, 72s; Sheila Wilcox, 10i; Sheronda Chacon, 48s; Stacy Oxley, 54c; Tamey NeSmith, 12p and Tonya Watson, 38s.
The office of AFFORDABLE STORAGE is located inside Eugene Smith Jewelers, Inc. in Eastman.
CLASSIFIEDS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)