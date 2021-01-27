By Cris Grauberger
The Dodge County competition cheer team brought home a second place finish falling to their inter-region rival Bleckley County. The team traveled to Perry on Saturday, January 23, 2021 where they competed in the Panther Prowl Cheer Classic.
The team had dedicated much of their practices over the past week to “cleaning things up” which was apparent by their outstanding performance. The team displayed more synchronized tumbling and jumps. They received no deductions, but this wasn’t enough to overtake first place despite a less than perfect performance by the Royals.
The team will no doubt have some adjustments to do in order to increase the point value of the routine to help them to be more even more competitive.
The team will have a busy week traveling to Putnam County on Friday, January 29th and Cochran on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Come out and support our girls Saturday in Bleckley.