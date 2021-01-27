By Chad W. Smith
The Dodge County High School (DCHS) Squaws & Indians basketball teams played games against Trinity Christian, Bleckley County and Metter this past week.
Dodge traveled to Trinity Christian on Tuesday, January 19 and then to region rival Bleckley County on Friday, January 22 and the Indians hosted Metter on Saturday, January 23 in a boys only game.
The Squaws split in their two games on the week as they defeated Trinity Christian 45-41 but lost to Bleckley County 35-48 in a region contest. The Squaws are now 10-4 and 4-3 in Region 3AA.
The Indians defeated Trinity Christian, 86-65 and Bleckley County, 54-47 before losing to Metter, 49-60.
The Indians are 7-10 and 3-4 in Region 3AA. Both teams are in 4th place in Region 3AA at this time, which is very important since there will be no region tournament this year and the top four teams from the season will advance to state.
Scoring for the Squaws against Trinity Christian was : Sanaa Searles, 15 points; Altierra Gooch, 12 points; Ambria Simmons, seven points; Carson Etheridge, six points; Jada Baxter, four points; Cheyenne Hunt, one point.
Scoring for the Squaws against Bleckley County was: Alterria Gooch, 11 points; Jada Baxter, seven points; Cheyenne Hunt, six points; Sanaa Searles, four points; Ileisha Mitchell, three points; Carson Etheridge, two points; Xavia Mann, two points.
Scoring for the Indians against Trinity Christian was: Jadeon McClendon, 14 points; Javan Smith, 12 points; Lamarie Mitchell, 10 points; Caleb Singletary 10 points; Keldrick Beck, nine points; My’Sean Williams, nine points; Mikhail Carr, eight points; Kevin Sykes, six points; Lamar Burns, three points; William Jordan, two points; Zy Williams, two points; Noah Cummings, one point.
Scoring for the Indians against Bleckley County was: My’Sean Williams 13 points; Keldrick Beck, 11 points; Mikhail Carr, six points; Javan Smith, six points; Kevin Sykes, six points; Jadeon McClendon, four points; Lamarie Mitchell, four points; Noah Cummings, two points; Caleb Singletary, two points.
Scoring for Dodge against Metter was: Keldrick Beck, 12 points; My’Sean Williams, nine points; Heaven Carson, eight points; Lamarie Mitchell, eight points; William Jordan, five points; Caleb Singletary, four points; Noah Cummings, three points; Keyshawn Mincey, two points.
Dodge was scheduled to host Lamar County on Tuesday, January 26 and then travel to Northeast Macon on Friday, January 29 and to Northside Warner Robins on Saturday, January 30. They will return home on Tuesday, February 2 against region foe Washington County. The Lamar County, Northeast Macon and Washington County games will begin with varsity girls at 6:00 p.m. and varsity boys follow at 7:30 p.m. At Northside Warner Robins on Saturday varsity girls will begin at 2:30 p.m. and varsity boys will follow at 4:00 p.m.