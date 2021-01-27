Obituaries

RANDY RAY FORBES
Retired Mechanic and Truck Driver
Randy Ray Forbes, age 62, of Eastman, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Reverend Ronnie Jones officiating. The family encourages that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced during the funeral services.
WAYNE DOUGLAS SNYDER
Retired Atlanta Police Officer
Wayne Douglas Snyder, age 61, of Eastman, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Dodge County Hospital.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, at Grace Baptist Church, with Reverend Lewis Miller and Inspector Woodrow Tripp officiating, along with several family eulogies, with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn and each person observes proper social distancing.
MARILYN WOMMACK BARNETT
Greenlawn Baptist Church Member
Marilyn Wommack Barnett, age 85, of Eastman, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 21, at Lovely Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Patrick Barnett officiating.
SANDRA KIRTZ GODFREY
Springfield Baptist Church Member
Sandra Kirtz Godfrey, age 66, of Eastman, died Friday, January 15, 2021 in Fairview Park Hospital.
Graveside services were held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Springfield-Burch Cemetery in Chester with Pastor Stefon Brown, Reverand R.l. Duncan and Reverand Carlton Godfrey, Jr. officiating.
