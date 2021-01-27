Officers make many arrests

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies made the following arrests the week of January 19, through January 25, 2020
Shelley Jade Allen, age 25, of Chester, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule III controlled substance.
Kelly Raymond Burnham, age 40, of McRae, was arrested for possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
Jamie Karon Cooper, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for suspended license and speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits).
Veronica Felisita Galvan, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Kejuan Milliam, age 21, of East Point, was arrested for bonding purposes.
Dusty Elaine Beck, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane.
Thomas Alfonso Chambers, age 50, of Milan was arrested on parole violation.
Victor Lamar Edwards, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for public drunkenness, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
Donald Kuni, age 64, of Eastman, was arrested for expired or no registration or title, suspended license and failure to maintain lane.
Allen Bernard Mims, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Jimmy Leon Paul, age 53, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of schedule I controlled substance.
