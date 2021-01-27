Officers make many arrests

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies made the following arrests the week of January 19, through January 25, 2020

Shelley Jade Allen, age 25, of Chester, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule III controlled substance.

Kelly Raymond Burnham, age 40, of McRae, was arrested for possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Jamie Karon Cooper, age 40, of Eastman, was arrested for suspended license and speeding in excess of maximum limits (state speed and zone limits).

Veronica Felisita Galvan, age 36, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Kejuan Milliam, age 21, of East Point, was arrested for bonding purposes.

Dusty Elaine Beck, age 42, of Eastman, was arrested for driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane.

Thomas Alfonso Chambers, age 50, of Milan was arrested on parole violation.

Victor Lamar Edwards, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for public drunkenness, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

Donald Kuni, age 64, of Eastman, was arrested for expired or no registration or title, suspended license and failure to maintain lane.

Allen Bernard Mims, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Jimmy Leon Paul, age 53, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of schedule I controlled substance.

Monica Michelle Spikes, age 35, of Eastman, was arrested for driving under the influence/alcohol and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).

Tiara Monique Williams, age 22, of Perry, was arrested for entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft.

Eric Bernard Reese, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass and pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

John Stickney, age 44, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Eastman Police officers made the following arrests during January 11 through January 26, 2021.

Tyler Sanford, age 28, of Eastman, was arrested for possession of ounce or less of marijuana, license-driving while suspended or revoked, improper stopping/parking on roadway and DUI-combo and combination of A1/A2/A3.

Ronald Kight, age 29, of Eastman, was arrested for theft by taking-auto, possession of drug related object and drugs-heroin-possession of.

Nickaus Hudson, age 40, of Dublin, was arrested for possession and use of drug related objects and criminal trespass-business.

Allen Mims, age 33, of Eastman, was arrested for disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I.), probation violation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Eric Reese, age 49, of Eastman, was arrested for criminal trespass,-business and pedestrian under the influence (P.U.I).

Victor Edwards, age 46, of Eastman, was arrested for obstructing law enforcement officers and public drunkenness.
