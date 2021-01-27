Rest In Peace Ashli Babbitt, Hank Aaron, Larry King.
Guess how long big media will wait to bury one of the names forever down the memory hole. Any chance we will ever see a picture or name of the killer? Never let these people investigate themselves. Just ask the family of Miriam Carey. Remember Miriam Carey? Few seem to. She was murdered by Capitol Police in October 2013 in the street a mile away from the Capitol, shot in the back, and few in the political class seem to care. Please take a few minutes to look her up. Her name has come up again because of the Ashli Babbitt case and well it should.
Donald Trump wanted to make America great again, as the hat says. Beijing Biden wanted to make America California again.
“As I have mentioned once or twice, the contemporary Democratic Party is a coalition of the Margins: the less you are like George Washington, the more likely you are to be a Democrat. It’s funny how few get that.”
Steve Sailer on VDare.com 1-22-21
What a surprise: An amnesty poll shows Americans want more jobs for Americans.
“Contrary to what you hear from liberals, the biggest flaw conservatives have is being overly tolerant.”
John Hawkins on RightWingNews.com 12-26-13
China Joe, also known as Beijing Biden, is creating a day one border crisis with his promises of immediate prosperity for illegal invaders. That’s what happens when you have ineptitude at the top. We’re supposed to believe this character won an honest election from an outsider who deserved reelection.
Don’t forget, China Joe “the big guy” gets his 10 percent cut from all deals with China. Remember the words of Joe’s brother: plausible deniability. Remember the Hunter Biden laptop? That one went away quickly. I’m told some networks never mentioned the laptop story.
Rest in peace
