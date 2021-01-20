BY RUSS RAGAN
It took a while, but the Falcons have finally got a new head coach and yes he is offensive minded and that’s a good thing. I think the Birds will contend more sooner than later in the NFC South. It is getting close to the scheduled start of Spring Training and the Browns still have some business to take care of.
Let’s start with the biggest news of the week. The Falcons have named Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as head coach. He has done a really good job as play caller, of course it doesn’t hurt having Derek Henry as a great back.
Another big piece is the possibility of hiring Dean Pars as defensive coordinator. He is known to be very apprehensive in play calling and he loves to blitz. He coached with Smith at Tennessee. He is currently retired but word is he is a chance to come.
The big challenge for Smith and staff is what to do with the fourth pick of the draft. If they stay at number four, they must take a quarterback. Zach Wilson from Brigham Young will be there and possibly Justin Fields as well. The second option is trading down to say number 19 to Washington and take Mac Jones from Alabama or Trey Lance from North Dakota State. The deal should include a second round pick and maybe a future number one. I also expect an early second round pick at running back. Travis Etienne from Clemson would be good with me and he catches a ball well out of the backfield.
The bottom line is this; Matt Ryan probably will be the quarterback in 2021. I think it’s time to draft his replacement for the 2022 season. I also think it’s time to draft a true workhorse running back. I think that is the way they should go in round two.
We have better than three months to discuss this one.
If you watched the Tampa-New Orleans game Sunday, you should have noticed one thing, the NFC South is getting old.
We probably saw Drew Brees in his final game and honestly he looked old.
Who will be the replacement? Jameis Winston doesn’t scare me at all. Then there is Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. He will be back in Tampa next year at 44 and honestly his best days are behind him. Will Tampa be the 2021 favorite? Without any questions. The Falcons can be right there in 2022 but this draft can’t be missed.
As I was writing this Sunday night, it looks like the search for the general manager is over.
Terry Fontenot, the assistant at New Orleans will be named the headman in Atlanta real soon.
Hopefully, Spring Training is close by as the 2020 baseball off-season is almost over. I wouldn’t be shocked if things got delayed a little but MLV is hoping for a 162 game season. There is still no word on the DH in the national league.
It doesn’t look like Ozuna will be a Brave as his price will be too high.
Names like Peterson, Brantley and a possible Kris Bryan trade should heat up soon as the Cubs are really moving payroll.