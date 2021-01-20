Obituaries

JIMMY LEE KIRKLAND
Milan Fire Department Fire Chief
Jimmy Lee Kirkland, age 47, of Milan, died Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his residence after a tough and courageous battle with bile duct cancer.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Sand Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Joey Bohannon and Reverend Aubrey Corbitt officiated.
J.B. LEWIS, JR.
Retired Truck Driver and Farmer
J.B. Lewis Jr., age 76, of Chester, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Zion Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Ricky Gilmore and Reverend Sterling Averett officiating.
WILLIAM JOHNNY CRANFORD
Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department
Charter Member
William Johnny Cranford died Monday, January 11, 2021.
A private funeral service will be held at New Union Church Cemetery.
SUSAN LYNN SMITH BARNWELL
Childcare Provider
Susan Lynn Smith Barnwell, age 51, of Eastman, died Friday, January 15, 2021.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Hardy-Towns Funeral Home.
SHEILA LYNN SPIRES MATHIS
Homemaker
Sheila Lynn Spires Mathis, age 52, of McRae, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the McRae State Park in McRae with Reverend Chuck Yzenski officiating.
JAMES “JIMMY” DANIEL McCRANIE
Vietnam Veteran
James “Jimmy” Daniel McCranie, age 72, of Eastman, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Dodge County Hospital.
A private family memorial service was held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Reverend Gerald Conley officiating.
JAMES EDWARD AUSTIN
Beloved DCHS
Employee
James Edward Austin, age 59, of Eastman, died Sunday, January 6, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Willie Fred Holton saying a prayer.
JAMES BARNEY MELVIN, SR.
United States Army Veteran
James Barney Melvin Sr., age 88, of Milan, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Sand Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Aubrey Corbitt officiating.
GLENDA LOU WARD KINCHEN
Former Bookkeeper
Glenda Lou Ward Kinchen, age 73, of Milan, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Wayne Cobb and a special video tribute by Pastor Carroll Roberson officiating. Interment followed in Antioch Baptist Church #2 Cemetery.
TOMMY MINCEY
Moores Chapel
Holiness Church
Deacon
Tommy Mincey, age 61, of Eastman, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Graveside services were held Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Milan City Cemetery with Pastor Terrell Mincey officiating.
MARY ETTA DUPREE STANLEY
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
Secretary
Mary Etta Dupree Stanley, age 85, of Eastman, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Sylvester Roundtree, Jr., Pastor Butch Dupree, Deacon Jerry Hughes, Michelle Tobler and Deacon Larry Harrell officiated over the service.
TERRY TRIBBLE
Pastor
Terry Tribble, age 64, of Mauk, formerly of Eastman, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the Houston County Medical Center in Warner Robins.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend William Smith and Reverend Roy Woods officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Cemetery.
LESLIE ROZIER EDWARDS
Regional Youth
Development Center Retired Employee
Leslie Rozier Edwards, age 52, died Monday, January 10, 2021.
Graveside services were held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Eastman City Cemetery in Eastman. Pastor Curtis Rozier, Pastor Lonnie Lewis, Pastor Willie Basby, Sr., Dr. Alton Edwards and Sister Charlene Simmons officiated.
ANNETTE P. JENKINS
Hopewell Baptist Church Member
Annette P. Jenkins, age 69, of Chauncey, died Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Graveside services were held in Eastman City Cemetery on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Edward Northcutt, Reverend Dr. Patricia Paterson and Co-Pastor Carrie Carr officiating.
DAVID “POP” GIBSON
United States Coast Guard Veteran
David “Pop” Gibson, age 60, died Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Drench Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastman. Reverend Charlie Robinson, Deacon Calvin Davis, and Brother Earnest Gibson officiated.
HENRY LEE “PAPA” MADISON
Faith In Action Baptist Church Deacon
Henry Lee “Papa” Madison, age 66, died Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Graveside services were held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Reedy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Rentz. Deacon Terrence Shields, Deacon Lawrence Harvey, Pastor Cecil Barden and Mathew Carter officiated the service. Nikaria Spikes and Dorothy Madison read a poem.
