Schools will open Monday

Wednesday, January 20. 2021
According to Dodge County School Superintendent Dr. Susan Long, students will return to school on Monday, January 25, 2021.

All students in the Dodge County School system will be attending classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be an eLearning day for all students.

All pre-k students will attend classes Monday through Friday, but will be released at lunch on Wednesday.

Dr. Long continues to stress that the COVID pandemic is fluid, and the school board will continue to assess the situation. Anyone with questions should contact their school.
