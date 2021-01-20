Ashli Babbitt, age 35, R.I.P. Californian Ashli had 14 years military service and was an ardent Trump supporter. She was unarmed in the Capitol and was murdered by Capitol Police. Big media will send her name down the Memory Hole. They still won’t say who murdered her.
Baseball Great and noted conservative Curt Schilling says, “AIG cancelled our insurance due to our ‘social media profile.’” He says he will have no problem finding coverage elsewhere but he’s showing us what the creeps are planning for us.
Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell, the idiot who fraternized with Communist spy Fang Fang is now a House impeachment manager.
Shane Hazel, Libertarian/Losertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate, produced the runoff that changed America for the worse. His measly 2% of the vote kept Jon Ossoff alive and close enough to win with the aid of vote fraud and California donors. Win by one vote and you win.
Beijing Biden, Creepy Cheapskate “the big guy” in the Biden crime family charged the taxpayers rent for the protective Secret Service agents who lived on Joe’s Delaware estate for eight years while he was vice plagiarist of the USA. Imagine this loser becoming president. A Republican with his record would be sitting in jail today. Big media didn’t mention this about tacky Joe, of course. We had to check out the real news around the Internet. Don’t forget the big guy gets his 10 percent on all China deals.
“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”
Voltaire
The same politicians and pundits who spread hoaxes and hate for the last four years now try to lecture Americans on civility.
R.I.P. Ashli Babbitt
