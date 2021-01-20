R.I.P. Ashli Babbitt

Posted by
Admin
in Opinions
Wednesday, January 20. 2021
Comments (0)
Ashli Babbitt, age 35, R.I.P. Californian Ashli had 14 years military service and was an ardent Trump supporter. She was unarmed in the Capitol and was murdered by Capitol Police.  Big media will send her name down the Memory Hole. They still won’t say who murdered her.
Baseball Great and noted conservative Curt Schilling says, “AIG cancelled our insurance due to our ‘social media profile.’” He says he will have no problem finding coverage elsewhere but he’s showing us what the creeps are planning for us.
Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell, the idiot who fraternized with Communist spy Fang Fang is now a House impeachment manager.
Shane Hazel, Libertarian/Losertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate, produced the runoff that changed America for the worse. His measly 2% of the vote kept Jon Ossoff alive and close enough to win with the aid of vote fraud and California donors. Win by one vote and you win.
Beijing Biden, Creepy Cheapskate “the big guy” in the Biden crime family charged the taxpayers rent for the protective Secret Service agents who lived on Joe’s Delaware estate for eight years while he was vice plagiarist of the USA. Imagine this loser becoming president. A Republican with his record would be sitting in jail today.  Big media didn’t mention this about tacky Joe, of course. We had to check out the real news around the Internet. Don’t forget the big guy gets his 10 percent on all China deals.
“To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.”
Voltaire   
The same politicians and pundits who spread hoaxes and hate for the last four years now try to lecture Americans on civility.   

News Headline; “ Trump Supporters Storm Capitol” Actually the Capitol police invited them inside, along with fake Trump supporters, enemies of Trump,  attempting to egg on the pro-Trump  crowd with bullhorns, clad in Trump gear, even as they hated the president. John Sullivan, a black 25 -year old Black Lives Matter member and active rabble rouser from Utah, was there filming the proceedings, posing as an unbiased journalist. Sullivan even fooled CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who fell for the hoax and thought he was interviewing a reporter, who the net day went home to Utah and bragged about his experiences during his infiltration. 
Sullivan, an activist leftist well-known to police in Utah, claimed he was “documenting” the D.C. riots with a camera, just a reporter doing his job covering the mayhem, while yelling at the crowd, spurring them on in a profane tirade, still pretending to be pro-Trump. After Sullivan bragged to the Utah newspaper about his participation in D.C., he became another arrestee the next day.  We have to watch out for phony Trump “supporters.” People who commit crimes and gloat about it are a special class of stupid. 
“The world WILL NOT be destroyed by those who do EVIL, but by those who watch them without dong anything.”
Albert Einstein     
The three best presidents in the past 100 years? Probably Coolidge, Reagan and Trump. Best 21st Century President was Trump. Two worst of all time? I’d say Carter and Obama.
“If fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism.”
Ronald Reagan
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net. Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News