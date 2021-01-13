CLASSIFIEDS

110
REAL ESTATE FOR SALE
TWO ACRES OF WOODED LAND in Dodge County off of Hwy 341. Call 770-862-4403 for more information. Serious Inquiries Only.
SERVICES
Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.
FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Please call 478-231-8176.
Heavenly House Cleaning. Expert on cleaning homes, offices, sheds right down to the smallest detail. Text 478-772-4104.
FOR SALE
CANNON IMAGE RUNNER 2200. Two paper cassette, up to legal size. Actual meter count 261457. No warranty. Sold as is. $300.00. Must pick up. Call 478-934-6047 to make appointment to see.
PETS
AKC GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPIES. Males and females available. Ready on February 8. Accepting deposits to reserve a puppy. Please all or text Diana at 478-230-3376 before 8:00 p.m.
