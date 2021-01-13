CLASSIFIEDS

Posted by
Admin
in Classifieds
Wednesday, January 13. 2021
Comments (0)
110
REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

TWO ACRES OF WOODED LAND in Dodge County off of Hwy 341. Call 770-862-4403 for more information. Serious Inquiries Only.

600
SERVICES

Hardeman construction Land and lot clearing: top soil; fill dirt; pond building; hauling. Call Terry Hardeman at (478) 285-1430 anytime. State Certified Septic Tank Installation.

FOR ALL YOUR ROOFING NEEDS call BRICE BLOCKER, sales manager at FRASER ROOFING. Free Estimates. Please call 478-231-8176.

Heavenly House Cleaning. Expert on cleaning homes, offices, sheds right down to the smallest detail. Text 478-772-4104.

710
FOR SALE

CANNON IMAGE RUNNER 2200. Two paper cassette, up to legal size. Actual meter count 261457. No warranty. Sold as is. $300.00. Must pick up. Call 478-934-6047 to make appointment to see.
720
PETS

AKC GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPIES. Males and females available. Ready on February 8. Accepting deposits to reserve a puppy. Please all or text Diana at 478-230-3376 before 8:00 p.m.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Dodge County News