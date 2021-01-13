1006
CORPORATIONS and BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS
APPLICATION TO REGISTER A BUSINESS TO BE CONDUCTED UNDER TRADE NAME, PARTNERSHIP OR OTHERS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
The undersigned does hereby certify that FRANK JOLLEY, JR. conducting a business as JOLLEY BOYZ TRUCKING, LLC in the City of EASTMAN, County of DODGE in the State of GEORGIA, under the name of JOLLEY BOYZ TRUCKING, LLC and that the nature of the business is trucking and that the names and addresses of the person, firms or partnership owning and carrying on said trade or business is:
FRANK JOLLEY, JR.; 62 MARY ALEXANDER DRIVE; EASTMAN, GA 31023.
Subscribed and sworn to before me
This 5th day of January, 2021
DONNA P. BARRENTINE
Notary Public
FRANK JOLLEY, JR.
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
Estate No. P-20-9368
All creditors of the Estate of CARMINTA G. EDGE, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 18th day of December, 2020.
SAMMY H. EDGE, JR.
Executor,
Estate of CARMINTA G. EDGE
408 Aschoff Court
Simpsonville, SC 29680
THE CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
P O Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of SALLY GIDDENS DAVIS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 29th day of December 2020.
ALBERT L.W. DAVIS
P.O. Box 4774
Eastman, GA 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
Re: James M. Knight
In the Probate Court of Dodge County, Georgia; P-20-9350
All creditors of the Estate of JAMES M. KNIGHT, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This 29th day of December 2020.
JOHNNIE ROGERS KNIGHT
MICHAEL A. KNIGHT, SR.
121 Delacy Street
Eastman, GA 31023
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of KENNETH LAWRENCE ROGERS, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 6th day of January 2021.
KENNETH F. ROGERS
Executor of the Estate of
KENNETH LAWRENCE
ROGERS
1056 Dublin Hwy.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
c/o RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
Rita J. Llop, P. C.
5007 9th Avenue, N.E.
Eastman, Georgia 31023
FAMILY, CHILDREN, YOUTH
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE MATTER OF:
T.R.L. IV
SEX: M
DOB: 02/27/2018
J.L.
SEX: F
DOB: 04/07/2016
Minor Children
CASE NO. 045-20J-3501
PETITION TO TERMINATE
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL
TO: ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS
By Order for Service by Publication dated SEPTEMBER 21, 2020, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of DODGE County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on SEPTEMBER 28, 2020, by the DODGE County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the child is a dependent child and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the child unless the rights of the parents are terminated.
The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for 4th day of FEBRUARY, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., for the JUVENILE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY TO BE HEARD AT THE DODGE COUNTY COURTROOM IN EASTMAN, GEORGIA AT THE DODGE COUNTY AT&T BUILDING ON PEARL BATES AVENUE in Eastman, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the child if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the child and not be entitled to object to the termination of his rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the child; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of DODGE, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (478) 374-2871.
WITNESS the Honorable Dennis Mullis, Judge of said court, this the
17th day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
RHETT WALKER
(Deputy) Clerk of
Juvenile Court
Dodge County, Georgia
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER CONTAINED IN SECURITY DEED
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF DODGE
Pursuant to a power of sale contained in a certain security deed executed by BESSIE SMITH and GEORGE O. SMITH, hereinafter referred to as GRANTOR, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as nominee for USA HOME LOANS, INC., Corporation recorded in Deed Book 615, beginning at page 110, of the deed records of the Clerk of the Superior Court of the aforesaid state and county, and by virtue of a default under the terms of said security deed, and the related note, the undersigned attorney-in-fact for the aforesaid GRANTOR (which attorney-in-fact is the present holder of said security deed and note secured thereby) will sell at the usual place of conducting Sheriff’s sales in said county within the legal hours of sale, to the highest bidder on the FIRST TUESDAY IN FEBRUARY 2021, all property described in said security deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING LOT NO. 8 IN BLOCK “B” OF THE BACON HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION IN SAID CITY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY B.W. HARRELL ON AUGUST 29, 1959, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 3, PAGE 307, AND BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN, SAID LOT FRONTING 90’ ON THE NORTHWEST SIDE OF FOREST AVENUE AND EXTENDING IN A NORTHWEST DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 120’ AND BEING LOCATED IN THE NORTH CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF FOREST AVENUE AND HARRISON STREET.
THE IMPROVEMENTS THEREON BEING COMMONLY KNOWN AS 5605 FOREST AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA. 31023.
BEING THE SAME LOT OR PARCEL OF GROUND WHICH BY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 25, 2008 AND RECORDED AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF DODGE COUNTY IN DEED BOOK 600, PAGE 225 WAS GRANTED AND CONVEYED BY BESSIE SMITH, FORMERLY KNOWN AS BESSIE WESTBROOK, UNTO BESSIE SMITH AND GEORGE O. SMITH.
SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING CONTROLLING, HOWEVER, THE PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 5605 FOREST AVENUE, EASTMAN, GA 31023
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable); any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, and all other matters of record superior to the said Security Deed. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
MIDFIRST BANK, through its division MIDLAND MORTGAGE is the entity with authority to negotiate, amend and modify the terms of the Note and Security Deed. MIDFIRST BANK, through its division MIDLAND MORTGAGE’S ADDRESS IS 999 N.W. GRAND BLVD., OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73118. MIDFIRST BANK, through its division MIDLAND MORTGAGE may be contacted by telephone at 1-800-552-3000.
TO THE BEST OF THE UNDERSIGNED’S KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS BELIEVED TO BE BESSIE SMITH AND GEORGE O. SMITH, OR TENANT(S).
MIDFIRST BANK,
as Transferee, Assignee, and Secured Creditor
As attorney-in-fact for the
aforesaid GRANTOR
CAMPBELL & BRANNON, LLC
Attorneys at Law
Glenridge Highlands II
5565 Glenridge Connector,
Suite 350
Atlanta, GA 30342
(770) 392-0041
20-6428
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING
AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW.
IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF C.W. ROGERS, SR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9367
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern and any heir whose current address is unknown:
C.W. ROGERS, JR. has petitioned for HIMSELF to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of C.W. ROGERS, SR. deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before JANUARY 12, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on JANUARY 12, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF GLORIA ANN SMITH, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9361
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BRIAN SMITH has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of GLORIA ANN SMITH, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before JANUARY 22, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Dodge County
Probate Court
By: ASHLEY W. CONLEY, Clerk of Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
Telephone Number
478-374-3775
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065