ROBERT CANNON
U.S. Army Veteran
Robert Cannon, age 78, of Perry, formerly from Eastman, died Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Houston County Medical Center.
A private funeral service will be held.
JUDY DIANNE SHEFFIELD LEONARD
Moody Air Force Base Retired Employee
Judy Dianne Sheffield Leonard, 72, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on January 9, 2021 after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be held at McDonald Funeral Home located at 20 Gibson Road in Dahlonega on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by services at 1:00.
SHIRLEY BELL HUFF JOHNS
Homemaker
Shirley Bell Huff Johns, age 89, of Eastman, died on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Heart of Georgia Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at New Union Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Mike Grenade and Reverend Joe Daniel officiating.
SHERYL HARDIMAN YAWN
Retired Alcoa
Employee
Sheryl Hardiman Yawn, age 71, of Chauncey, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2012 at the Chauncey City Cemetery with Reverend LaDon Connell and Reverend James Hammock officiating.
GEORGIA NESMITH
Homemaker
Georgia NeSmith, age 87, of Eastman, formerly of Cochran died January 7, 2021 at the Dodge County Hospital.
A private committal service will be held with a memorial service at a later date due to covid.
GARY WOODARD
Gresston Baptist Church Member
Gary Woodard, age 65, of Eastman died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Gresston Baptist Church Cemetery.
PAT DANIEL
Dodge County Correctional Institution Retired Employee
Pat Daniel, age 70, of Dublin, formerly of Chauncey died January 6, 2021 at The Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Chauncey City Cemetery.
SANDRA “SANDI” HARDIMAN STEVENSON GRIMES
Department of Community Affairs Retired Employee
Sandra “Sandi” Hardiman Stevenson Grimes, age 70, of Eastman, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, at Chauncey City Cemetery, with Reverend James Hammock and Reverend Ronnie Moore officiating.
WANDA WRIGHT HAWN
Robins Air Force Base Retired Employee
Wanda Wright Hawn, age 67, of Eastman, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Solid Rock Church of God with Bishop Ralph Horne and Bishop Matthew Floyd officiating. Interment followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
BURWELL DRURY JR.
Gilman Paper Company Retired Employee
Burwell Drury, Jr., age 80, of Eastman died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Homeward Cemetery in Waverly.
WOODROW HILLIARD, JR.
Retired Truck Driver
Woodrow Hilliard, Jr., age 75, of Baxley, formerly of Rhine, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Bacon County Hospital in Alma.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Bay Springs Cemetery in Rhine, with Gary Ryals and Reverend Ricky Gilmore officiating.
EMILY MONTFORD GORDON
Domesticated Food Industries worker
Emily Montford Gordon, age 77, of Reynolds died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 after an extended illness at Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery with Reverend George Fluellen, Pastor Cecil Barden and Apostle Arthur Belcher officiating.
APRIL CHERIE MIMBS CRENSHAW
Homemaker
April Cherie Mimbs Crenshaw, age 51, of Dublin, formerly of Eastman, died Monday, January 4, 2021.
Memorial services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Southerland Funeral Chapel with Reverend Jeff Thomas officiating.
TERRY CLARENCE TRIPP
Retired Teacher
Terry Clarence Tripp, age 69, died peacefully in his Elberton, home just before dawn on Monday, January 4, 2021, with his wife and son by his side following a 13 year struggle.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held.
JIM LEE WILLCOX, JR.
Independent Engineering Consultant
Jim Lee Wilcox, Jr., age 69, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 with his family by his side, following a lengthy illness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
ROSEANNE TYREKA JOHNSON
Hair Stylist
Roseanna Tyreka Johnson, age 31, of Eastman died Friday, January 1, 2021.
Funeral ervices were held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Restoration Outreach Ministries Inc. in Eastman with Bishop Curtis Collins officiating.
CRAIG ALEXANDER NORWOOD
Construction
Craig Alexander Norwood, age 33, or Eastman died December 29, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Monday, January 4, 2020 at Williams Family Cemetery with Pastor George Fluellen officiating.
DEMONTE’ JAVON IVEY
Pleasant Hill New
Missionary Baptist Church Member
Demonte’ Javon Ivey “Bunky”, age 22, of Eastmandied Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Eastman City Cemetery with Pastor George Fluellen, Pastor Sammy Young, Pastor Tyrese Ivey and Craig Burch officiating.
GREGG PACKER WILSON
Roper, Inc. Retired Employee
Gregg Packer Wilson, age 83, of Helena, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Glen Eagle Nursing and Rehab Center in Abbeville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
BETTY ELIZABETH WENDLER
Homemaker
Betty Elizabeth Wendler, age 84, died December 21, 2020 at Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community in Tacoma, Washington.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Eastman.