According to Dodge County School Superintendent Dr. Susan Long, after much consideration and consultation with health officials, the Dodge County Board of Education has determined that in the best interest of the safety and health of students, staff and community, that all Dodge County students will continue on eLearning through January 22, 2021.
All staff will report to work on the regular schedule. At this time, we plan for in-person learning students to return to school on January 25, 2021. Meals will be provided beginning Tuesday, January 12, 2021, with door-to-door delivery as well as pick up at the Dodge County High School (DCHS) bus ramp.
Please remember that the COVID situation is fluid, and we will continue to assess as we move forward. Please contact your school if you have questions. Thank you for your continued patience and support.
Dodge schools closed for now
