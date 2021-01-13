Funny that we never hear about the vast left wing conspiracy, do we.
Could Donald Trump have stayed out of prison with China Joe Biden the big guy’s record? Don’t forget the big guy’s 10 percent cut. Those who watch CNN for news seem not to know anything about this.
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.”
Booker T. Washington
Bumper sticker of the day: Spay and neuter your pets and your annoying friends.
“Is one man’s mob another man’s righteous movement?”
Jesse Watters on Fox News
Where did they find annoying RINO Lisa Murkowski? Her father Frank Murkowski appointed her to his Republican U.S. Senate seat after he got elected governor of Alaska a few years back and she’s still around. She now wants Donald Trump to resign just before he was leaving office anyway. Maybe useless Lisa should resign herself. She’s a big nothing, one of the worst Republicans out there.
We need to get rid of mail-in ballots and require photo ID to vote. Fact check the so-called fact checkers. Many are dedicated leftists, not fair at all.
San Fran Nan Pelosi calls Donald Trump “unhinged.” I thought she was referring to herself. I wonder what Pelosi thinks about the mental state of Maxine Waters.
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
The Nazi Third Reich lasted 12 years. The Soviet Union lasted over 70 years. The former we fought, the latter we embraced.
“To be sure, conservative radio talk-show hosts have a built-in audience unavailable to liberals: people driving cars to some sort of job.”
Ann Coulter AnnCoulter.com
“It was stolen from us”
