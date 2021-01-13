“It was stolen from us”

Funny that we never hear about the vast left wing conspiracy, do we.
Could Donald Trump have stayed out of prison with China Joe Biden the big guy’s record? Don’t forget the big guy’s 10 percent cut. Those who watch CNN for news seem not to know anything about this.
“A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.”
Booker T. Washington
Bumper sticker of the day: Spay and neuter your pets and your annoying friends.
“Is one man’s mob another man’s righteous movement?”
Jesse Watters on Fox News
Where did they find annoying RINO Lisa Murkowski? Her father Frank Murkowski appointed her to his Republican U.S. Senate seat after he got elected governor of Alaska a few years back and she’s still around. She now wants Donald Trump to resign just before he was leaving office anyway. Maybe useless Lisa should resign herself. She’s a big nothing, one of the worst Republicans out there.  
We need to get rid of mail-in ballots and require photo ID to vote. Fact check the so-called fact checkers. Many are dedicated leftists, not fair at all.       
San Fran Nan Pelosi calls Donald Trump “unhinged.” I thought she was referring to herself. I wonder what Pelosi thinks about the mental state of Maxine Waters.
“War is just one more big government program.”
Joseph Sobran  Sobran.com
The Nazi Third Reich lasted 12 years. The Soviet Union lasted over 70 years. The former we fought, the latter we embraced.
“To be sure, conservative radio talk-show hosts have a built-in audience unavailable to liberals: people driving cars to some sort of job.”
Ann Coulter  AnnCoulter.com

“Remember: the election was not stolen from Donald Trump. It was stolen from us.”
Neil Kumar on VDare.com  1-9-21
Big media is highly upset by the invasion of the U.S. Capitol but didn’t complain when the anti-Kavanaugh mob crashed into the Capitol building. Remember that?
We’re not going back to the Romneys, Bushes and Cheneys, says Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida).
What percentage of the overall football industry, college and pro, are liberal Democrats, maybe about 90%? You can’t be careful enough these days. A college football assistant coach made fun of Stacey Abrams’ appearance and got fired. He should’ve made a vicious comment about Donald Trump instead and he would get a pay increase and contract extension. Coaches must remember – leftists control sports today and others are running scared. Just ask Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy how he was treated for wearing a gold shirt with an OANN.com logo on a fishing trip, being photographed while on vacation. He agreed to a hefty pay reduction of about a million bucks per year – no kidding. OANN.com is a fine conservative site. Wear the wrong shirt logo or say the wrong thing and it could be a career-ender.
Does anyone out there still read News “weak” and slime Time magazines? You see them in medical and dental waiting rooms. When I see them I instantly feel worse. They used to call me, offering a big discounted price to get me to subscribe. I politely told them I hated the magazine but understood we all needed to work somewhere.
The more liberals hate Donald Trump the better I like him.
Thanks for checking out The Right Side. My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net.
Marshall Miller
