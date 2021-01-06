Obituaries

Harvey Autry Cook
Ira Conley Construction Company Retired Employee
Harvey Autry Cook, 82, of Rhine, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 in the Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the Bay Spring Cemetery. Rev. Kim Conley and the Rev. Gerald Conley officiated.
VIVIAN ANN JONES FAULK
Solid Rock Church of God Charter Member
Vivian Ann Jones Faulk, age 86, of Eastman, died, Saturday, January 2, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Solid Rock Church of God with Rev. Ralph Horne and Rev. Tim Hicks officiating. Interment followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
FRANK HOWELL, JR.
Armstrong World
Corporation Retired Employee
Frank Howell, Jr., age 79, of Eastman, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta.
Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery with Rev. Tim Moorhouse and Rev. Lewis Harrell officiating.
MIKE J. ALBRITTON
Self-employed
Lawnmower Repairman
Mike J. Albritton, 58, of Eastman, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
RUBY DONNIE McCRANIE GUNN
Telfair County Retired Payroll Clerk
Ruby Donnie McCranie Gunn, age 74, of Milan, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at Lumber City Healthcare and Rehab.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Rebecca Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Alvin Lewis and Rev. James Hammock officiating.
ERLENE MCCRANIE WILLIAMS
Dodge County Health Department Retired Clerk
Erlene McCranie Williams, age 90, of Eastman, died Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Vilula Baptist Church Cemetery with Glenn Peacock officiating.
COLINE VANESSA CHRISTIAN GIDDENS
Candy Kitchen Retired Employee
Coline Vanessa Christian Giddens, age 99, of Groveland, Florida, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital from complications due to dementia.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Cadwell with Rev. Greg Lowery officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
LARRY JAMES BOUTWELL
Gilman Paper Company Employee
Larry James Boutwell, age 66, of Eastman, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital.
A memorial visitation was held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Southerland Funeral Chapel.
GREGORY STEVEN “GREG” HOWELL
U.S. Army Vetern
Gregory Steven “Greg” Howell, age 60, of Eastman, Georgia, left this world behind to be with Jesus and his Daddy on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Houston Medical Center in Warner Robins.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Rev. Tim Moorhouse and Wayne Graham officiating.
ROBERT WAYNE DENNIS
Retired Truck Driver
Robert Wayne Dennis, age 72, of Cochran, died Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 at New Union Cemetery with Reggie Sheffield officiating.
