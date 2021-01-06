Random thoughts

I live down the street from the Ronald Reagan Parkway in Gwinnett County, Ga., moving here in March 1996, from Stone Mountain Georgia from 1971-1996. I’ve now been in Gwinnett County for 49 plus years and the change has been unbelievable. We now have a bunch of non-English speakers and it gets old. I’m ready to move. This was once a great place to live. Traffic is horrible also. I’m glad I can remember the good old days here. If you ever drive on the Ronald Reagan Parkway, watch out for speed traps. If fact, check out SpeedTrap.org for a list of traps around the USA and Canada, towns small and large. Yes, Cochran Georgia is on there.        
Stacey Abrams has a sister, a federal judge, appointed by Obama to a life term. The judge should have recused herself from the effort to clean up the voter rolls case but she staying in the case anyway, knowing the liberal media would cover for her.
“If Kamala Harris becomes president, we will have in the Oval Office a female of color who hates white people and is vindictive against them.”
Paul Craig Roberts on LewRockwell.com
and PaulCraigRoberts.org     
“Trump supporters love Trump, Biden supporters don’t love Biden (just hate Trump).”
Jason Whitlock on Outkick.com
“Most of the time, fact-checkers are simply an extension of a leftist media claiming to have a monopoly on the truth.”
Sharyl Attkisson on RealClearPolitics.com 
and SharylAttkisson.com     
Bill Clinton claimed he “felt our pain.” I have serious doubts on that but Maybe China Joe “the big guy” can solve all our problems. Of course he has to keep his wife nearby to complete his sentences and remind him where he is. They keep him around to keep the seat warm for the hideous Harris. He could become the worst president of all if he can stick around for a few months.

Maybe the plan on Election night 2020 was to get the big cities counting votes until all the rural area came in (generally Republican) – they needed to know how many votes to find/steal.
Still believe in polls? In 1972 political first-time candidate Jesse Helms (remember Jesse?) ran for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. All polls said he would lose. He won and became the first Republican Senator in N.C. since Reconstruction. He went on to win four additional six year terms, retiring in 2002 after 30 years. Every election poll showed him losing each time. All were wrong.        
Polls traditionally under sample Republican voters. There was a hidden 2020 Trump vote, enough to elect Trump, at least before the vote-stealing began.   
Big media attacked Trump rallies as unsafe, too crowded, but had no problem with massive crowds of Democrats demonstrating in the streets, sometimes violently. Biden never had a problem with crowds since he couldn’t attract any.   
The Left steals votes with impunity because they know Republicans won’t hit back. Trump fights back and the gutless in-crowd tells him to forget about it and move on.
“Progressive policies lead to a regressive society.”
Ilana Mercer on ilanaMercer.com
Joe Biden the demented Demo leftist – “the big guy.” Funny how the Hunter Biden laptop story was ignored and forgotten by big media.
WFLA: We’re Freedom Loving Americans says Bud Hedinger. Bud is on 6–9 a.m. on WFLAOrlando.com. He beats the heck out of George Step on all of us in the morning.
Bumper sticker of the day: Recycle yourself. Be an organ donor.
My e-mail address is marshallem40@comcast.net . Thanks for checking out The Right Side.
Marshall Miller
