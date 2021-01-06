I live down the street from the Ronald Reagan Parkway in Gwinnett County, Ga., moving here in March 1996, from Stone Mountain Georgia from 1971-1996. I’ve now been in Gwinnett County for 49 plus years and the change has been unbelievable. We now have a bunch of non-English speakers and it gets old. I’m ready to move. This was once a great place to live. Traffic is horrible also. I’m glad I can remember the good old days here. If you ever drive on the Ronald Reagan Parkway, watch out for speed traps. If fact, check out SpeedTrap.org for a list of traps around the USA and Canada, towns small and large. Yes, Cochran Georgia is on there.
Stacey Abrams has a sister, a federal judge, appointed by Obama to a life term. The judge should have recused herself from the effort to clean up the voter rolls case but she staying in the case anyway, knowing the liberal media would cover for her.
“If Kamala Harris becomes president, we will have in the Oval Office a female of color who hates white people and is vindictive against them.”
Paul Craig Roberts on LewRockwell.com
and PaulCraigRoberts.org
“Trump supporters love Trump, Biden supporters don’t love Biden (just hate Trump).”
Jason Whitlock on Outkick.com
“Most of the time, fact-checkers are simply an extension of a leftist media claiming to have a monopoly on the truth.”
Sharyl Attkisson on RealClearPolitics.com
and SharylAttkisson.com
Bill Clinton claimed he “felt our pain.” I have serious doubts on that but Maybe China Joe “the big guy” can solve all our problems. Of course he has to keep his wife nearby to complete his sentences and remind him where he is. They keep him around to keep the seat warm for the hideous Harris. He could become the worst president of all if he can stick around for a few months.
Random thoughts
