Dear editor,
While I draft this opinion letter to the editor and final print of my letter, the election of the two Georgia senate seats that hang in the balance of power in our 200 plus years of democracy with what the new democratic party wants, “socialism”! and believe me, that’s just a rest stop before full blown communisms. This political outcome will come to fruition upon the January 6th edition of the Dodge County Newspaper.
These hair on fire, bug eyed liberal democrats will continue to follow this new progressive political democrat party like some sad Pavlovian dog, and our once great nation will be just another banana republic like Venezuela with that fraud Joe Biden taking his marching orders from Senator Berny Sanders, another communist to emulate Hugo Chavez. From listening and seeing a plurality of people who cant spell democracy, let alone discern core issues in a democratic government and their willingness to participate in this fraudulent presidential election with five swing states with Georgia being one of them, the election was literally stolen right under our noses, with activist judges in on the fix in denying President Trump a fair hearing to prove a his claims of a stolen election.
The smoke and mirrors propaganda game intended to distract and confuse Americans from facts that would outrage every fair minded person and threaten the sanctity of our electoral process. Now I know how Jesus Christ must have felt two thousand years ago, when HIS own people, the Jews, threw HIM under the bus in voting to free Barabbas. A good illustration of “good vs. evil”. Congratulations America, you have your Barabbas in Joe Biden. Heck, even if by some miracle, if both republican candidates win the special election on January 5th, we still have our own Judas Iscariot in Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski , and Ben Sasse, all RINOS themselves, who will lay in bed with the democrats.
This country is lost.
God help us
TSGT. Joseph Bryan, U.S.A.F. Ret
Letter to the editor
