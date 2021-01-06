On Wednesday, December 30, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Eastman Field Office was requested by the Eastman Police Department to assist with a shooting that occurred on Lee Avenue. At approximately 2:51 p.m., two people were shot in an area known as the Sunset Community.
Both victims were transported by private vehicles to Dodge County Hospital for medical treatment.
Demonte J. Ivey, age 22, of Eastman, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second victim, Alize Lampkin, age 23, of Eastman, was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover.
The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Ivey.
This is an active investigation. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
GBI investigating Eastman homicide
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)