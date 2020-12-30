Man is killed in truck accident

An Ashburn man was killed when the 18 wheeler he was driving ran off the roadway and overturned.
According to the Georgia State Patrol report, Kevin Lee McKinney, age 38, driving a 2001 International 9400 18 wheeler carrying a load of chipboard plywood, was driving west on Georgia 46 (Soperton Highway) and was approaching Pete Thomas Road. McKinney attempted to make a left turn onto Pete Thomas Road. As the truck began making the turn, it started yawing and ran off the west shoulder of Pete Thomas Road into the ditch.
The truck then struck a sign and reentered the roadway, but the trailer remained in the ditch. The truck then overturned.
A passenger in the truck, Amanda McKinney, age 38, was taken by helicopter to Navicent Health in Macon.
The accident happened on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at approximately 10:53 a.m.
