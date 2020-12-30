I timed the date wrong and didn’t wish everyone a Merry Christmas last week. I hope all had a great Christmas and now I wish all a Happy New Year.
Joe Biden is the President-Select. Slow Joe and Kamala-Kommie la, a pathetic duo.
“If past history was all there was to the game, the richest people would be librarians.”
Warren Buffett
Rafael Warnock’s crypto-Marxist sermons should be offending thinking immigrants, many of whom have experienced Communism.
“We must take on the establishment’s election arrogance.”
Steve Hilton on Fox Network
Save the Senate: “Don’t let Democrats destroy what Americans built.”
U.S. Senator Rand Paul
“Liberals see racism where it doesn’t exist, fabricate it when they can’t find it, and ignore it within their ranks.”
Mark Levin says Supreme Court Justices should be term-limited to fourteen years.
1AFSYM: First Amendment Freedom to Speak Your mind.
We have too many lazy “glad to be there” Republicans in Congress. They always wimp out and seek accommodation with the Demo socialists. Donald Trump saved us from those losers and establishment Republicans didn’t appreciate him.
Dennis Prager says the countries that will collapse are those that do not have a lot of young people and listen to college-driven drivel. Those that will flourish are countries with a lot of young people, says Dennis.
Bumper sticker of the day: TO DO LIST: Pray, Vote, Buy More Ammo.
“I spent half of my money on booze, women and gambling. The other half I wasted.”
W.C. Fields
Happy New Year
