Letter to the editor

Dear editor,
Death is not welcome at any time and especially at Christmas or other holidays.
After eight months of fighting cancer, my precious husband, Lawrence Rogers, was diagnosed with
pneumonia. After a three week battle, he wanted to change his address and was happy to declare his desire to be with Jesus for His Birthday and that’s where he went for Christmas.
We are all doing well drawing on the “Joy of the Lord” for our strength. I have truly experienced God’s word is true and, PTL, God has given me supernatural peace. We are also thankful that God gave us a gift of letting him tell us he was ready and that it was his desire to go; and 2 hours later, he did.
We all know that:
1) Everyone will die one day.
2) You die alone.
3) You have to leave your physical body to go to heaven.
4) Most people don’t want to go right now.
Well, Lawrence figured it out and was happy to make his earthly departure and go live with Jesus. He just set the example and went ahead of us. Our new family theme song is “When We All Get to Heaven.”
The Lawrence Rogers family, Ken Rogers family, Robert Pruitt family, and Don Parkerson family would like to express how blessed our community is to have Dodge County Hospital and its dedicated, caring staff to be there for the people of Dodge and surrounding counties ready to minister and serve this area.
We fell in love with Dr. Lou Barker, Dr. Habigaile Cribe and the ICU nursing staff who were so good to giving him excellent care during his last days.
We are happy to report, All is Well, Good is Good, and Jesus is LORD.
Wishing each of you a Merry Christmas and Blessed New Year.
Paula Rogers
