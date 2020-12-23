BY RUSS RAGAN
Okay! Here we go once more! The Falcons blow another big lead to Tom Brady, but this time it’s not a bad thing. I will explain. The Bulldogs don’t get a regular finale but a New Year’s six bowl against Cincinnati. There are several reports that as many as five players, mostly defensive, back out. Ok, let’s get started.
Oh the Falcons! Things started out just fine as they grabbed a 17-0 lead at the half against Tampa Bay. Ryan had a pair of touchdowns. Then came the second half. The lead was 24-7 not 28-3 when Brody went to work. The 43 year old threw for 390 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 31-27 come from behind win. Unlike the heart breaking super bowl loss, this one was possibly a franchise revamping game.
The loss now moves the Falcons to the number four spot in the draft next spring. There are two games left but only one seems to be a sticking point. This Sunday, the Birds go to Kansas City. This one still means something to the defending champs, so it should be safe. The finale against Tampa concerns me. IF the Bucs have anything to play for, things are fine but if they don’t, it’s winnable against Tampa Bay backups. A wins would hurt things, just ask the Jets.
If the Falcons get the fourth spot, who do you take? Do you take Justin Fields as your quarterback in 22? Matt Ryan will be back next year so he would have a year to learn. Do you take Florida’s great tight end Kyle Pitts? The options are limitless at the four spot. The Falcons need a pair of losses badly. I know the greatest fair of them all will be hoping for that so you can too.
The Bulldogs didn’t get a home finale as Vandy backed out for the second time. The Dogs once again get a New Year’s Eve six bowl against a hinging Cincinnati team in the Peach Bowl.
It will be a touch game as Cincy is good and the problem is, are the Bulldogs interested? Reports are senior captain Monty Rice and several others will not play. Starting corners Eric Stokes and Tepon Campbell also will sit out. Richard Le Counte is also expected not to play. Only Campbell is projected to go in the first two days of the draft.
This is a tough challenge for Coach Kirby Smart and staff. The Dogs had players before the loss to Texas two years ago and before the super bowl win over Baylor last year. This one may be tougher. The Bearcats are not a power five-conference team. Cincy is in the “group of five” conferences. This game is almost a no win sit down for the Dogs. Win and you should have won-lose and you are laughing stock losing to a group of five team! I hope Kirby can get his boys ready to play!