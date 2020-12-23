OBITUARIES

ETTA LOUISE ROSS PARSONS
Bank of Eastman
Former Employee
Etta Louise Ross Parsons, age 93, of Eastman, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, at Woodlawn Cemetery, with Dr. Donnie Sutton officiating.
WATSON SAPP
Cary Baptist Church Member
Watson Sapp, age 79, of Dublin, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Orphans Cemetery in Eastman with Vaughn Lassiter will officiating.
NORMA SHEFFIELD DYKES
Retired Civil Service
Norma Sheffield Dykes, age 80, of Eastman, died Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Dodge County Hospital.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, at Giddens-Harrell Cemetery, with Rev. Daniel Cook and Rev. Chad Hendley officiating.
DELTON D. BURNHAM
Lifelong Farmer
Delton D. Burnham, age 87, of Rhine, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19, at Old Fairhaven Cemetery with Mr. Gary Ryals officiating.
Herman Ashley Moore
State Farm
Insurance Agent
Herman Ashley Moore, age 75, of Helena, died on Wednesday December 16, 2020 in the Regency Hospital in Macon.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 in the Telfair Memorial Gardens in McRae with the Rev. Tommy Mason and Rev. Ramon Hernandez officiating.
OPAL HOWELL TRIPP RHODES
Gresston Baptist Church Member
Opal Howell Tripp-Rhodes, age 94, of Eastman, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
