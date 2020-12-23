Commissioners approve purchase of ambulance

Dodge County Commissioners Jr. Howell, Terry Niblett, Brian Watkins and Dan McCranie unanimously approved the purchase of a new ambulance at their regular meeting on Monday, December 21, 2020.
County manager Conner Bearden presented bids from Custom Truck and Body Works, Emergency Tactical Rescue Vehicle and Emergency Vehicle Sales to the commissioners for consideration.
After Bearden and Emergency Medical Director Shannon Weston informed the board of maintenance issues with the current ambulance and also the travel involved in transporting patients during this growing pandemic period, commissioner approved the request.
Custom Truck and Body Works was the recommended company from Bearden and the lower bid of $137,474.00. Bearden informed commissioners that the funds for purchase were available through the 2013 Special Purpose Local Options Tax and that his goal was to have a fleet of ambulances available.
County attorney John Harrington informed commissioners of a Georgia Natural Resources grant that would involve the purchase of 1/2 acre to meet all the qualifications. Attorney Harrington stated this was only brought to his attention today and that it was time sensitive. Commissioner
Watkins made the motion, seconded by commissioner Howell to purchase the property and complete all the grant paperwork before the deadline of December 31, 2020.
