Commissioners approve purchase of ambulance

Wednesday, December 23. 2020
Dodge County Commissioners Jr. Howell, Terry Niblett, Brian Watkins and Dan McCranie unanimously approved the purchase of a new ambulance at their regular meeting on Monday, December 21, 2020.

County manager Conner Bearden presented bids from Custom Truck and Body Works, Emergency Tactical Rescue Vehicle and Emergency Vehicle Sales to the commissioners for consideration.

After Bearden and Emergency Medical Director Shannon Weston informed the board of maintenance issues with the current ambulance and also the travel involved in transporting patients during this growing pandemic period, commissioner approved the request.

Custom Truck and Body Works was the recommended company from Bearden and the lower bid of $137,474.00. Bearden informed commissioners that the funds for purchase were available through the 2013 Special Purpose Local Options Tax and that his goal was to have a fleet of ambulances available.

County attorney John Harrington informed commissioners of a Georgia Natural Resources grant that would involve the purchase of 1/2 acre to meet all the qualifications. Attorney Harrington stated this was only brought to his attention today and that it was time sensitive. Commissioner

Watkins made the motion, seconded by commissioner Howell to purchase the property and complete all the grant paperwork before the deadline of December 31, 2020.

County manager Bearden informed commissioners of the current gratuity clause for review and updated them on the possibility of providing the capability of virtual attendance to county commission meetings.

Citizen John Battle went before the commissioners requesting $2,500.00 over a three-year period (2021 – 2023) for renovations of the old Peabody school building located on Martin Luther King Drive.

Citizen Sharon Flanagan went before the commissioners requesting $1,500.00 from the Dodge County Farmers Market board to help with expenses when the farmers market reopens.

No action was taken on the requests by Battle or Flanagan.

The official meeting was adjourned and a first public hearing was held for the proposed 2021 budget.

Flanagan asked commissioners about the increase in life insurance premiums based on the census and when those numbers would be available.

McCranie stated that because of the delay in getting all the census material together it could be two or more years before they knew the exact numbers.

She then asked about the decrease in the Forest Land Protection and Bearden stated that the figure was based on monies received the previous year.

With not other questions, the public hearing ended.

The final public hearing is scheduled for December 28, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. After the public hearing, commissioners will vote on the 2021 proposed budget.
