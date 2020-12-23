Legals 12-23-20

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
NOTICE TO CREDITOR
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
All creditors of the Estate of GLINDA CRANFORD, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 23RD day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
MARIA CRANFORD
SIMPSON
Executrix of the
Estate GLINDA CRANFORD
CHARLES C. BUTLER
Attorney for the Estate of
Glinda Cranford
P. O. Drawer 4430
Dublin, GA 31040-4430
gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
ESTATE NO: P-20-9365
IN RE: ESTATE OF SAMUEL H. HANKEY, Deceased
All creditors of the Estate of SAMUEL H. HANKEY, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 10th day of DECEMBER, 2020.
JENNIFER RODRIGUEZ and BRENDA HANKEY
Administrators of the
Estate of Deceased
P.O. Box 81383
Athens, GA 30608
1011
FORECLOSURES
GPN 11
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by AMY WILLIAMS HICKS f/k/a AMY WILLIAMS BROOKS to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as grantee, as nominee for TERRACE MORTGAGE COMPANY, its successors and assigns, dated March 22, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 729, Page 136, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 876, Page 344, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SEVENTEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($117,300.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN JANUARY, 2021, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: M&T BANK , ONE FOUNTAIN PLAZA, BUFFALO, NY 14203, 800-724-1633.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS AMY WILLIAMS HICKS F/K/A AMY WILLIAMS BROOKS OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 507 9TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
AMY WILLIAMS HICKS f/k/a AMY WILLIAMS BROOKS
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, GA 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN THE
CITY OF EASTMAN, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE
SOUTH CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF CREIGHTON STREET AND NINTH AVENUE AND FROM
SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF CREIGHTON STREET A DISTANCE OF 295.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF J.W. THOMPSON; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 295.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF NINTH AVENUE; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF NINTH AVENUE DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JAKE D. HARRELL ON FEBRUARY 4, 1955, SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 104, WHICH SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF IS BY RECORD INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
MR/ca 1/5/21
Our file no. 20-03773GA - FT5
1014
MISCELLANEOUS
GPN 14
TILLMAN INFRASTRUCTURE, LLC is proposing to construct a 295-foot tall overall height self-supporting lattice telecommunications support structure near 74 ROCKY SPRINGS ROAD, EASTMAN, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA (32° 11’ 7.7” N, 83° 12’ 9.6” W). TILLMAN INFRASTRUCTURE, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Comments may be sent to ENVIRONMENTAL CORPORATION OF AMERICA, ATTN: ANNAMARIE HOWELL, 1375 UNION HILL INDUSTRIAL COURT, SUITE A, ALPHARETTA, GA 30004 or via email to publicnotice@eca-usa.com. Ms. Howell can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x 405 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice.
W4167/SRC
1015
NAME CHANGE
gpn 15
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: SILVIA SOTELO
Civil Action File No. 20V-9045
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that SILVIA SOTELO, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 18th day of November, 2020, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from SILVIA SOTELO to SILVIA RODRIGUEZ.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 18th day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
SILVIA SOTELO
Petitioner prose
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF DONNER FLOYD, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9366
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
TRAJONA TYRESHA FLOYD has petitioned for Letters of Administration to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of DONNER FLOYD deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before JANUARY 15, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on JANUARY 15, 2021. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
ASHLEY W. CONLEY
Clerk/Deputy Clerk
of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF C.W. ROGERS, SR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9367
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: Whom it may concern and any heir whose current address is unknown:
C.W. ROGERS, JR. has petitioned for HIMSELF to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of C.W. ROGERS, SR. deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before JANUARY 12, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on JANUARY 12, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF GLORIA ANN SMITH, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9361
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
BRIAN SMITH has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate of GLORIA ANN SMITH, deceased, of said County. The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. §53-12-261. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before JANUARY 22, 2021.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of Dodge County
Probate Court
By: ASHLEY W. CONLEY, Clerk of Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
Telephone Number
478-374-3775
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
GPN 18
PETITION FOR DISCHARGE OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF DODGE
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILMER CURTIS JONES SR.
ESTATE NO. P-20-9275
IN RE: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative
To Whom it My Concern:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to The Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative in this Court on or before the (30th) day after December 23, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on (to be scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
This 23rd day of December, 2020.
Al McCranie
Judge of Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-3775 - Phone
ATTORNEY:
John P. Harrington
Smith and Harrington
P.O. Box 130
Eastman GA 31023
1020
DELINQUENT TAXES
GPN 20
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
STATE OF GEORGIA/COUNTY OF DODGE
TO: 1) FRANTZ G. ANTOINE, 2) UNKNOWN HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF FRANTZ G. ANTOINE, 3) KETLINE J. ANTOINE, 4) UNKNOWN HEIRS AND ASSIGNS OF KETLINE J. ANTOINE, 5) CADENCE BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO STATE BANK AND TRUST COMPANY, 6) DODGE COUNTY TAX COMMISSIONER, 7) TENANT/RESIDENT/OCCUPANT, AND 8) ALL PERSONS KNOWN OR UNKNOWN WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY KNOWN AS SANDERS CEMETERY ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GEORGIA 31011
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AS SANDERS CEMETERY ROAD, CHAUNCEY, GEORGIA 31011, (TAX PARCEL 064 034B13), AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:
Map and Parcel # 64 34B13
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 280, 13TH LAND DISTRICT, DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND BEING ALL OF TRACT 13 CONTAINING 3.81 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO A PLAT OF SURVEY PREPARED FOR OGLESBY INVESTMENTS, LLC BY FREDDIE J. HATTAWAY, SURVEYOR #2467, DATED MARCH 27, 2007, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 36, PAGE 68, DODGE COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK’S OFFICE. SAID PLAT AND ALL REFERENCES THEREON ARE INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR ALL PURPOSES. THIS IS PART OF THE SAME PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN A DEED RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 556, PAGE 78, AFORESAID CLERK’S OFFICE.
Will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 19th day of February, 2021, or 30 days from service of notice.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 6th day of August 2019 and is recorded in the office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Dodge County, Georgia, in Deed Book 879, Page 104.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 19th day of February, 2021, or 30 days from service of notice, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address: DAVID A. BASIL, LLC, 301 BRADLEY STREET, SUITE B-7, CARROLLTON, GEORGIA, 30117.
Please be governed accordingly
Legals 12-23-20
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)