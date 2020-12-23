R.I.P. Charley Pride

R.I.P. Country music legend Charley Pride, age 82, of apparent COVID related illness.
I should’ve mentioned this in August: Cannon Hinnant R.I.P.
Wealthy liberal Democrats spent over $100 million in Montana’s U.S Senate election to stop Republican Steve Daines’ reelection in November. He won anyway. Big media will whine about Republicans spending big bucks to win but seldom say anything about heavy Demo spending. When Steve Daines won that seat six years ago he ended 100 years of Democrat control of it, an incredible one party string. Last week Senator Daines was helping campaign for the January 5th Georgia runoff.
“Democrats seem to always get the benefit of the doubt when they’re the target of foreign intelligence.”
Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Florida)
on The Ingraham Angle 12-11-20
The same RINO losers who now tell Donald Trump to move on and forget the election fraud told him to drop out of the race when he was winning every primary early on in 2016. Just because these characters want to cut and run is no reason for the rest of us to give up to vote theft or it will continue unchecked.
“One can have a recount, but that will only recount the same bad ballots.”
Willis L. Krumholz on TheFederalist.com
“The United States Senate in Republican hands is the last line of defense against crippling legislation for Americans’ way of life.”
U.S. Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis (R–Wyoming)
She’s a great one. You’ll like this lady–guaranteed. She was in Georgia last week campaigning for the two Senators in runoffs. She has a proven track record already, just entering the Senate. Get this also – she’s an outspoken opponent of endless foreign adventurism. We need more Republicans like this. I was on her message site when she was in the House, kept me informed and I wasn’t even a constituent.
