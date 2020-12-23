R.I.P. Charley Pride

R.I.P. Country music legend Charley Pride, age 82, of apparent COVID related illness.
I should’ve mentioned this in August: Cannon Hinnant  R.I.P.
Wealthy liberal Democrats spent over $100 million in Montana’s U.S Senate election to stop Republican Steve Daines’ reelection in November. He won anyway.  Big media will whine about Republicans spending big bucks to win but seldom say anything about heavy Demo spending. When Steve Daines won that seat six years ago he ended 100 years of Democrat control of it, an incredible one party string. Last week Senator Daines was helping campaign for the January 5th Georgia runoff.
“Democrats seem to always get the benefit of the doubt when they’re the target of foreign intelligence.”
Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Florida)
on The Ingraham Angle  12-11-20
The same RINO losers who now tell Donald Trump to move on and forget the election fraud told him to drop out of the race when he was winning every primary early on in 2016. Just because these characters want to cut and run is no reason for the rest of us to give up to vote theft or it will continue unchecked.
“One can have a recount, but that will only recount the same bad ballots.”
Willis L. Krumholz on TheFederalist.com
“The United States Senate in Republican hands is the last line of defense against crippling legislation for Americans’ way of life.”
U.S. Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis (R–Wyoming)
She’s a great one. You’ll like this lady–guaranteed. She was in Georgia last week campaigning for the two Senators in runoffs. She has a proven track record already, just entering the Senate. Get this also – she’s an outspoken opponent of endless foreign adventurism. We need more Republicans like this. I was on her message site when she was in the House, kept me informed and I wasn’t even a constituent.

Ultra-leftist Raphael Warnock tries to smooth over his extreme views with the runoff approaching, now posing as a “moderate.”
“Loyalty to your country should never require you to lie about it.”
Joseph Sobran   Sobran.com
“You might as well just give your money directly to the Democrat Party as to the AARP.”
John Hawkins at RightWingNews.com  12-26-13    
Seven years later it’s still the same – John is right!
“Joe Biden has destroyed the myth of white supremacy once and for all.”
Comedian Argus Hamilton 12-26-13      
Seven years back and it sounds like today – true again!
Have you noticed – many liberals claim to be independents. Liberal is a turnoff word and they do not want to hurt business, the business of getting elected.
“Joe Biden sounds like an electric car going cross country losing its charge 30 percent of the way across.”
Raymond Arroyo on the Ingraham Angle show
We still have inflation today – I didn’t realize how bad it was. A job paying $70,000 per year in 1994 would be worth $120,000 in August 2020.
Speaking of cross country, today’s bumper sticker: Cross Country The Sport You Don’t Play.
