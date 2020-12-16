It’s easy being a Communist in a free country. Try being free in a Communist country.
From Facebook.com: “The easily brainwashed idiots that believed the Russian collusion hoax want you to believe voter fraud doesn’t exist. ”
“Scary thought: Biden won’t be the worst part of a Biden presidency.”
Howie Carr on HowieCarr.com
True – Kamala is even worse and sleazy Joe is horrible.
“Biden is a puppet of the radical left.”
Donald Trump
NASCAR can prove it’s on the global warming crusade to ban gasoline cars – switch to all electric racecars!
If you think your taxes should be raised, always vote for Joe Biden. He figures he can spend it better than you. He bragged during the campaign that he was going to raise taxes. Biden tells his donors: “I’m going to get rid of the bulk of Trump’s $2 trillion tax cuts.” Biden is an annoying leftist who hangs around D.C., living off your tax dollars, enriching his Biden crime family in the process.
How many Democrats lasted longer than Kamala Harris in the 2020 primaries? A bunch of them. She got nowhere and quit the race without ever winning any primary. Pete Buttigieg stayed in the race longer than Harris.
Germany is considerably smaller than Texas and is slightly larger than New Mexico, the 5th largest U.S. state.
“Many of life’s failures are experienced by people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”
Thomas Edison
“Don’t defund the police, defund the politicians who make idiotic laws that cause people to hate the police.”
Lew Rockwell on LewRockwell.com
Dr. Kelli Ward should be an Arizona U.S. Senator today, far better than John McCain or Jeff Flake and lost primaries to both. Dr. Ron Paul endorsed her. She’s the Arizona state party chair now.
Scary thought
