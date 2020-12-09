2021 pageant queens chosen

The second annual Miss DCHS and the 43rd annual Miss Chieftain pageants were held on Saturday, December, 5, 2020 in the Dodge County Middle School Gymnasium at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Logan Wynne was crowned Miss DCHS 2021 and Caroline Scarborough was crowned Miss Chieftain 2021.
The reigning Miss DCHS, Anna Margret Stapleton and reigning Miss Chieftain, Angel Fivecoat, took their final walks as queens.
The contestants and guests experienced “A Queen’s Night In a Winter Wonderland” with beautiful stage decorations provided by Laura Williams, Kelly Brewer and Callie Cobb.
Twelve beautiful young ladies competed in Miss DCHS and eleven competed in Miss Chieftain. Both groups performed Christmas-themed opening numbers choreographed by Sarah Ashley Winans at Georgia Peach Dance and Tumbling.
The Miss Chieftain opening number had special guest appearances by senior boys Lister Harrell, Jase Jones, Brayden Nardi, Brendan O’Connor, Landon Rogers and Peyton Smith. Seniors Brayden Nardi and Landon Rogers served as the Masters of Ceremony for the evening.
The Miss DCHS contestants participated in an evening gown and people’s choice competitions and the optional categories of prettiest dress, prettiest hair, prettiest smile, and miss photogenic. The Miss Chieftain contestants participated in the interview portion of the competition earlier in the day Saturday. Ashley Jones hosted a reception for the contestants, their parents, judges and pageant sponsors during this portion of their day. The Miss Chieftain contestants also participated in talent and evening gown competitions.
