R.I.P. Walter E. Williams and Bruce Herschensohn, two great conservative-libertarian writers and thinkers.
We see hypocritical Democrat politicians telling us to stay home while they travel to nice warm resorts. You never see Republicans doing this; it’s all Demo leftist control freaks. “What’s bad for the public is good for the elites”, says Republican Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.
“The Electoral College is a direct affront to socialist and Communist thinking and liberals will wipe it out if they get control.”
Rush Limbaugh
“If we wall up people inside their houses we just make them sicker.”
Mark Steyn SteynOnline.com
The Communist Party USA has endorsed Jon Ossoff for the U.S. Senate runoff.
Bumper sticker of the day: Insured By Smith & Wesson.
“Ignorant people don’t understand The Federalist Papers but they understand government checks with their names on them.”
Joseph Sobran Sobran.com
Democrats don’t know how to grow the economy but they know how to ratchet up phony investigations of political opponents.
“The confirmation process has become a national disgrace.”
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh,
who speaks from experience
I’d like to see all Democrat candidates for office asked the question: Do you believe Prof. Christine Ford’s charges against Judge Kavanaugh? Jimmy Carter said a few months back at Emory University that he believed her. That tells us something about Jimmy.
Which ex-president was worse, Obama or Carter?
I listen to WFLAOrlando.com (6-9 a.m. – great program) on the Internet and the commercials are local for Atlanta. I hear Obama endorse Ossoff for the Senate ten or fifteen times in an hour or two. I always turn the sound off for thirty seconds when it comes on.
Random thoughts
