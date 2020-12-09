Legals 12-09-20

1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF WILLIAM CAMPBELL VAUGHN,
Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9283
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM CAMPBELL VAUGHN are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 11th day of November, 2020.
BRANDE B. VAUGHN,
Administrator of the
Estate of WILLIAM
CAMPBELL VAUGHN,
Deceased
1311 Fourth Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of GLRIA ANN SMITH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 10th day of November, 2020.
BRIAN SMITH
57 Markel Street
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
Administrator, Estate of
GLORIA ANN SMITH
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ROBERT MARVIN PRIDGEN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 20th day of November, 2020.
NANCY C. JONES
1367 Milan Eastman Road
Eastman, GA 31023
Administrator, Estate of
ROBERT MARVIN PRIDGEN
DANIELS LAW LLC
Attorney for said Executor/Estate
P. O. Box 4939
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-227-7331
NOTICE TO CREDITOR
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
All creditors of the Estate of GLINDA CRANFORD, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 23RD day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
MARIA CRANFORD
SIMPSON
Executrix of the
Estate GLINDA CRANFORD
CHARLES C. BUTLER
Attorney for the Estate of
Glinda Cranford
P. O. Drawer 4430
Dublin, GA 31040-4430
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by AMY WILLIAMS HICKS f/k/a AMY WILLIAMS BROOKS to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as grantee, as nominee for TERRACE MORTGAGE COMPANY, its successors and assigns, dated March 22, 2013, recorded in Deed Book 729, Page 136, DODGE County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 876, Page 344, DODGE County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED SEVENTEEN THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($117,300.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of DODGE County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the FIRST TUESDAY IN JANUARY, 2021, the following described property:
SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2.
The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: M&T BANK , ONE FOUNTAIN PLAZA, BUFFALO, NY 14203, 800-724-1633.
TO THE BEST KNOWLEDGE AND BELIEF OF THE UNDERSIGNED, THE PARTY IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY IS AMY WILLIAMS HICKS F/K/A AMY WILLIAMS BROOKS OR A TENANT OR TENANTS AND SAID PROPERTY IS MORE COMMONLY KNOWN AS 507 9TH AVENUE, EASTMAN, GEORGIA 31023.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC
as Attorney in Fact for
AMY WILLIAMS HICKS f/k/a AMY WILLIAMS BROOKS
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, GA 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
EXHIBIT “A”
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN DODGE COUNTY, GEORGIA, IN THE
CITY OF EASTMAN, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE
SOUTH CORNER OF THE INTERSECTION OF CREIGHTON STREET AND NINTH AVENUE AND FROM
SAID POINT OF BEGINNING RUNNING IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF CREIGHTON STREET A DISTANCE OF 295.00 FEET; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO LANDS NOW OR FORMERLY OF J.W. THOMPSON; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION A DISTANCE OF 295.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF NINTH AVENUE; THENCE AT RIGHT ANGLES AND RUNNING IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE SOUTHEAST SIDE OF NINTH AVENUE DISTANCE OF 150.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND BEING THE SAME PROPERTY SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF A SURVEY MADE BY JAKE D. HARRELL ON FEBRUARY 4, 1955, SAID PLAT BEING RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF DODGE SUPERIOR COURT IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 104, WHICH SAID PLAT AND THE RECORD THEREOF IS BY RECORD INCORPORATED HEREIN AND MADE A PART HEREOF. SUBJECT TO EXISTING EASEMENTS FOR PUBLIC ROADS AND UTILITIES.
MR/ca 1/5/21
Our file no. 20-03773GA - FT5
NAME CHANGE
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: SILVIA SOTELO
Civil Action File No. 20V-9045
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that SILVIA SOTELO, the undersigned, filed his Petition to the Superior Court of DODGE County, Georgia on the 18th day of November, 2020, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from SILVIA SOTELO to SILVIA RODRIGUEZ.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within thirty (30) days of the filing of said Petition.
This 18th day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
SILVIA SOTELO
Petitioner prose
PROBATE NOTICES
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HENRY MCNEAL, JR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9357
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
CLORA MCNEAL has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate HENRY MCNEAL, JR. deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before DECEMBER 8, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on DECEMBER 18, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of VIRGINIA LEE ALLEN BACON, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9353
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
SOLEMN FORM
All creditors of the Estate of VIRGINIA LEE ALLEN BACON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of November, 2020.
ANDREW JEFFERSON,
Executor of the
Estate of VIRGINIA LEE
ALLEN BACON,
Deceased
3850 St. John Road
Chauncey, GA 31011
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD ROBINSON, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9337
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
SOLEMN FORM
All creditors of the Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD ROBINSON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of November, 2020.
CONDRA W. ROBINSON,
Executor of the
Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD ROBINSON, Deceased
5020 Greenwood Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARTIN CARLOS BURCH, JR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9363
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
MARTIN C. BURCH, III has petitioned for MARTIN C. BURCH, III to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of MARTIN C. BURCH, JR. deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before DECEMBER 28, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on DECEMBER 28, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
udge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
