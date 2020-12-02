Pageants set for Saturday

The 43rd annual Miss Chieftain pageant will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Dodge County Middle School Gymnasium at 7:00 p.m. and the second annual Miss DCHS pageant will be held at 5:00 p.m.
The events will be hosted by the Dodge County High School Chieftain Yearbook staff with co-editors Jazmyne Mizell and Rileykate Mullis. The reigning Miss Chieftain, Angel Fivecoat, and the reigning Miss DCHS, Anna Margret Stapleton, will take their final walks as queens.
Eleven beautiful and talented young ladies will compete for the title of 2020 Miss Chieftain and 12 will compete for the title of Miss DCHS.
Our guests will experience “A Queen’s Night In A Winter Wonderland” with opening number dances at each event choreographed by Sarah Ashley Winans at Georgia Peach Dance and Tumbling.
Please understand the following COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced:
1. No one will be allowed to enter without wearing a mask.
2. A limited number of tickets will be sold, ensuring that guests will be able to maintain six feet apart from other guests at all times.
3. If you feel sick, have had a fever, or have exhibited ANY symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. DVDs of the evening may be purchased and/or rented after the event has taken place.
Tickets may be purchased from Darci Rogers at DCHS or Sarah Ashley Winans at DCMS or at Georgia Peach Dance and Tumbling. Tickets are currently on sale for each event. Please understand that because a limited number of tickets will be sold, tickets may not be available for purchase at the door on the night of the event. Please purchase them early to ensure your attendance.
Contestants vying for Miss Chieftain are Jaylin Sheffield, daughter of Jamie and Jenica Sheffield, sponsored by the Bank of Eastman;
Keturah Roberson, daughter of Kamica Roberson and Carolyn Lockett, sponsored by JROTC; Rileykate Mullis, daughter of Lee and Jana Mullis, sponsored by One Act Play; Jenna Jones, daughter of James and Tammy Jones, sponsored by Jones Farm; Anna Margret Stapleton, daughter of Felicia and William M. Stapleton, III, sponsored by DCHS Football Cheerleading; Kadee Walker, daughter of Dana and Eric Walker, sponsored by Chieftain Yearbook Staff; Michaela Jannette Robinson, daughter of Paula R. Robinson, sponsored by Mary Kay Representative Denisha Robinson and Real Estate Agent Katrina Hall Wooten; Emmi Rogers, daughter of Ken and Wendy Rogers, sponsored by Beta Club; Raina Weathersbee, daughter of Ed and Wendy Weathersbee, sponsored by Future Farmers of America; Sarah Barron, daughter of Spencer and Amy Barron, sponsored by DMR Resources, LLC and Caroline Scarborough, daughter of Clay and Joy Scarborough, sponsored by DCHS Soccer.
Contestants vying for Miss DCHS are Addye Williams, daughter of Cary and Peggy Williams, sponsored by Callie Coe’s; Macie Barber, daughter of Jennifer Gilbert and BJ Barber, sponsored by Handy Andy; Ella Graham, daughter of Marty and Brooke Graham, sponsored by her parents Marty and Brooke Graham; Madison McCranie, daughter of Sgt. Michael McCranie and Melissa McCranie, sponsored by Joseph l. Marchant, Attorney at Law; Gracie Sheffield, daughter of Crystal and Bobby Jones and Tom Sheffield, sponsored by Buzy Bbb’z and Busy Bbb’z Too Childcare and Learning Centers; Logan Wynne, daughter of John and April Pitts, sponsored by Dale Nifong, State Farm; Mattie Grace Hutcheson, daughter of Derek and Leigh Ann Hutcheson, sponsored by Derek Hutcheson, State Farm Insurance; Gracie Lewis, daughter of Al and Tammy Lewis, sponsored by Lewis Construction; Linzy Bowen, daughter of Kim and Dale Thompson and Wade Bowen, sponsored by The Floor Plan; Ava Wilkinson, daughter of Jamey and Leslie Wilkinson, sponsored by Rozar Alignment; Logan White, daughter of Shawn and Jennifer White, sponsored by Math Club and Leighton Jones, daughter of Matt and Paula Jones, sponsored by Powercom.
We invite you come out and support these beautiful young ladies in a night filled with fun, talent and poise.