Lagals 12-02-20

1004
CONDEMNATIONS
gpn 04
NOTICE OF SEIZURE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000.00
Pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 9-16-1, ET SEQ, any party claiming an interest in the following property is hereby notified that on NOVEMBER 2, 2020, said property was seized by the undersigned agency in Dodge County, Georgia:
NINE HUNDRED NINETY SEVEN DOLLARS ($997.57) IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
You are further notified that you may file a claim within (30) days of the second publication of this notice of seizure by sending a claim complying with the requirements of O.C.G.A. § 9-16-11(c), to the seizing law enforcement agency and to the district attorney by certified mail, return receipt requested.
This 9th day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
NICOLAS PARKERSON
Assistant District Attorney
Oconee Judicial Circuit
P.O. Box 1027
5401 Anson Avenue, Room 200
Eastman, GA 31023
Seizing Agency:
CHIEF BECKY SHEFFIELD
EASTMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
5117 2nd Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
1005
CONSTRUCTION/SERVICE BIDS
GPN 05
CITY OF CHAUNCEY
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
ENGINEERING GRANT SERVICES
Date: 12/02/2020
Statements of qualifications and proposals are being requested from engineering firms with a strong record in successfully assisting local governments with the implementation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs. Responding firms should be technically qualified and licensed in the State of Georgia to provide these services.
Plans are to contract for engineering preliminary design services required for a potential FY2021 CDBG project and, if funded, for engineering/architectural services for the implementation of the project. The purpose of the project is to provide water improvements.
Information which should be submitted for our evaluation is as follows:
1)History of firm and resources
2)CDBG/EIP/RDF experience, including other DCA grant programs
3)Key personnel/qualifications
4)Current workload
5)Scope and level of service proposed
6)Experience with similar projects and list of references
7)Fees and/or Percentages (if any) associated with the Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) for the application, and Design and Construction Management Services, if the project is funded. The draft PER would be needed no later than February 26, 2021.
8)Errors and Omissions Insurance
9)Statement of Qualifications Form
10)Section 3 Certification Form (Only Submit with your Proposal if you are claiming Section 3 Status.)
All contracts are subject to Federal and State contract provisions prescribed by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. This project is covered under the requirements of Section 3 of the HUD Act of 1968, as amended and Section 3 Business Concerns are encouraged to apply.
The City of Chauncey also abides by the following laws as they pertain to HUD Assisted Projects: Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, Title 1; Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968 (Fair Housing Act); Section 104(b)(2) of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 as amended; Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA); and the Architectural Barriers Act of 1968.
Interested parties should request copies of the Statement of Qualifications Form and Section 3 Solicitation Package prior to preparing and submitting their proposal. Proposals should be received no later than 5:00 PM on January 4, 2021. Proposals received after the above date and time may not be considered. We reserve the right to accept or reject any and all proposals and to waive informalities in the proposal process. Questions, Statement of Qualifications and Section 3 Certification form requests (i.e., request for Section 3 preference), and proposal packages should be submitted to the name and address listed below:
HUGH DARNLEY
City of Chauncey
c/o Heart of Georgia Altamaha RC
5405 Oak Street
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: (478) 374-4771
Email: darnley@hogarc.org
1007
DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GPN 07
DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: ESTATE OF WILLIAM CAMPBELL VAUGHN,
Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9283
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WILLIAM CAMPBELL VAUGHN are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 11th day of November, 2020.
BRANDE B. VAUGHN,
Administrator of the
Estate of WILLIAM
CAMPBELL VAUGHN,
Deceased
1311 Fourth Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
GPN 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of GLRIA ANN SMITH, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 10th day of November, 2020.
BRIAN SMITH
57 Markel Street
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
Administrator, Estate of
GLORIA ANN SMITH
CANNON LAW FIRM, LLC
Attorney for said Estate
P. O. Box 55270
McRae, GA 31055
Phone: 229-868-6065
Gpn 07
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of ROBERT MARVIN PRIDGEN, late of Dodge County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment.
This the 20th day of November, 2020.
NANCY C. JONES
1367 Milan Eastman Road
Eastman, GA 31023
Administrator, Estate of
ROBERT MARVIN PRIDGEN
DANIELS LAW LLC
Attorney for said Executor/Estate
P. O. Box 4939
Eastman, GA 31023
Phone: 478-227-7331
GPN 07
NOTICE TO CREDITOR
GEORGIA, DODGE COUNTY
All creditors of the Estate of GLINDA CRANFORD, deceased, late of Dodge County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 23RD day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
MARIA CRANFORD
SIMPSON
Executrix of the
Estate GLINDA CRANFORD
CHARLES C. BUTLER
Attorney for the Estate of
Glinda Cranford
P. O. Drawer 4430
Dublin, GA 31040-4430
1018
PROBATE NOTICES
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES M. KNIGHT, DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9350
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF
ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
JOHNNIE ROGERS KNIGHT and MICHAEL A. KNIGHT, SR. have petitioned this Court to be appointed Joint Administrators of the Estate of JAMES M. KNIGHT deceased, of said County, BOTH BEING ABLE ACT JOINTLY AND/OR INDIVIDUALLY. The Joint Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before December 10, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
RITA J. LLOP
Attorney at Law
5007 9th Avenue
Eastman, Georgia 31023
478-374-9500
478-374-9900 fax
GPN 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MORGAN COLE SHEFFIELD,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-19-9218
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
APRIL STUCKEY MOORE and JAMES DANNY SHEFFIELD have petitioned this Court to be appointed Administrators of the Estate of MORGAN COLE SHEFFIELD deceased, of said County. The Petitioners have also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before DECEMBER 11, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be held on DECEMBER 11, 2020. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE, Judge
Probate Court of Dodge County
State of Georgia
P.O. Box 4256
643 Pearl Bates Ave
Eastman GA 31023
478-374-3775
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF HENRY MCNEAL, JR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9357
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
CLORA MCNEAL has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the Estate HENRY MCNEAL, JR. deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before DECEMBER 8, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on DECEMBER 18, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
Judge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
643 Pearl Bates Avenue
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of VIRGINIA LEE ALLEN BACON, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9353
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
SOLEMN FORM
All creditors of the Estate of VIRGINIA LEE ALLEN BACON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of November, 2020.
ANDREW JEFFERSON,
Executor of the
Estate of VIRGINIA LEE
ALLEN BACON,
Deceased
3850 St. John Road
Chauncey, GA 31011
GPN 18
PROBATE COURT OF DODGE COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In Re: Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD ROBINSON, Deceased
Estate No.: P-20-9337
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
SOLEMN FORM
All creditors of the Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD ROBINSON are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned in accordance with the law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This the 19th day of November, 2020.
CONDRA W. ROBINSON,
Executor of the
Estate of TIMOTHY LLOYD ROBINSON, Deceased
5020 Greenwood Street
Eastman, Georgia 31023
gpn 18
IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF DODGE
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARTIN CARLOS BURCH, JR., DECEASED
ESTATE NO. P-20-9363
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
MARTIN C. BURCH, III has petitioned for MARTIN C. BURCH, III to be appointed Administrator (s) of the Estate of MARTIN C. BURCH, JR. deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.)
All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the court on or before DECEMBER 28, 2020.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All pleadings/objections must be signed under oath before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings/objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the following address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed a hearing will be held on DECEMBER 28, 2020. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing.
AL MCCRANIE
udge of the Probate Court
KAYE COLLINS
Clerk/Deputy Clerk of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 514
Eastman, GA 31023
478-374-3775
Lagals 12-02-20
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)